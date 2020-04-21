2020 Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report examines the size of the global market for intelligent building management systems (IBMS), the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for intelligent building management systems (IBMS) by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

This report focuses on key global players, covered

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Honeywell

ABB

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Control4 Corporation

Legrand

Trane

Azbil

UTC

Beckhoff

Technovator

Crestron Electronics

Fidelix

KMC

SUPCON

ADT Corporation

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

general lighting controls

Communication systems

Security controls

Access controls

HVAC controls

Entertainment controls Exterior controls

Market segment by application, intelligent building management systems (IBMS) can be divided into public residential buildings Public infrastructure Others

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the intelligent building management systems (IBMS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Manufacturers of

intelligent management systems of buildings (IBMS) Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) sub-components manufacturers

Industrial Association Association

Sellers downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Industry

Overview 1.1 Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Product Scope of Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS)

1.1.2 Status market and outlook

1.2 world of intelligent management systems of buildings (IBMS)) size and market analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 US

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Asia from the South-East

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for intelligent building management systems (IBMS) by type

1.3 .1 General lighting

controls 1.3.2 Communication systems

1.3.3 Security

commands 1.3.4 Access

commands 1.3.5 HVAC

commands 1.3.6 Entertainment commands

1.3.7 External commands

1.4 Market for intelligent building management systems (IBMS) by end user / application

1.4.1 Residential

1.4.2 Commercial buildings

1.4.3 Public infrastructure

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Comprehensive Analysis of Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Competition by Players

2.1 Market Size of Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Status and Trend competitive

2.2.1 market concentration ratio

2.2.2 Product / Service Differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 technology trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Key Players)

3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Intelligent Management Systems buildings (IBMS) R

Suite .. ..

