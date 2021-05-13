Hepatic Encephalopathy Market 2020: Global Industry Growth, Application, Key Players (Alfa Wassermann S.p.A, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A, KannaLife Sciences Inc., Ocer Therapeutics, Inc., Rebiotix Inc.) | Forecast Report to 2026
Hepatic encephalopathy is a disorder detected in patients suffering from cirrhosis. It is a syndrome that occurs in patients with liver dysfunction and is defined as a disorder that arises due to a buildup of toxins in the brain which leads to liver diseases.
The upsurge in the patient population suffering from the cirrhosis disease as well as the rise in the consumption of alcohol, are the factors driving the market growth globally. However, high cost of treatment is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• Alfa Wassermann S.p.A, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A, KannaLife Sciences Inc., Ocer Therapeutics, Inc., Rebiotix Inc., Spherium Biomed S.L., Umecrine Cognition AB and Other Manufacturers
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
• Covert
• Overt
On the basis of applications, the market is split into:
• Lactulose
• Antibiotics
• Probiotics
• Branched-Chain Amino Acids
• Liver Transplantation
• Other Treatment Types
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market is spread across 121 pages
