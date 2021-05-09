Global Pea Protein Isolate Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook, Top Key Players (A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa, Glanbia, Plc., Nutri-Pea Limited, Sotexpro Sa) | Forecast to 2026

Pea Protein Isolate is a natural vegetable protein derived from peas. It’s considered one of the best protein sources for vegans and vegetarians due to its balanced amino acid spread and high protein concentration.

Demand for healthy food is one of the major factor driving the market across globe. Moreover, increased demand for meat protein alternatives is anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa, Glanbia, Plc., Nutri-Pea Limited, Sotexpro Sa and Axiom Foods, Inc.

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Dry

• Liquid

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Dietary Supplement

• Bakery & Confectionery Good

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Pea Protein Isolate

Target Audience:

• Pea Protein Isolate manufacturer & Technology Providers

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Pea Protein Isolate Market Market— Market Overview

4. Global Pea Protein Isolate Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Pea Protein Isolate Market —Type Outlook

6. Global Pea Protein Isolate Market — Application Outlook

7. Global Pea Protein Isolate Market — By Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

