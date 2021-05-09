Paresthesia Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Trend, Growth Outlook, Top Key Players (EnteroMedics, Inc., Baxter, Bio-Medical Research Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, St. Jude Medical, LLC, Nevro Corp., Cyberonics, Inc.) | Forecast to 2026

Paresthesia is a neurological disorder. It is characterized by an abnormal and spontaneous sensation, wherein people feel a painless sensation of tingling, numbness, burning, itching, or prickling. Some of the major causes of for the diseases are vitamin deficiency, hyperventilation syndrome, or by the use of anesthesia.

Increase in incidence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and other chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, changing lifestyle, poor diet, and as well as favorable support from government for research & development, and excess smoking and alcohol consumption are projected to fuel the market growth globally.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Boston Scientific Corporation, EnteroMedics, Inc., Baxter, Bio-Medical Research Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, St. Jude Medical, LLC, Nevro Corp., Cyberonics, Inc., Stimwave LLC and Omron Healthcare

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Acute Paresthesia

• Chronic Paresthesia

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Anticonvulsants

• Immunosuppressant

• Antivirals

• Topical Creams

• Other Treatments

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Paresthesia Treatment Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Paresthesia Treatment

Target Audience:

• Paresthesia Treatment Providers

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Paresthesia Treatment Market Overview

5. Global Paresthesia Treatment Market, by Disease Type

6. Global Paresthesia Treatment Market, by Treatment

7. Global Paresthesia Treatment Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

