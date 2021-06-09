IoT In Retail Market Will Reach USD 101,000.20 million with Significant CAGR of 18.9% During 2020-2026: TOP Companies: Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle

The Global IoT in Retail Market is accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.

IoT In Retail Market Research Report 2020 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearable’s, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer’s experience.

On the basis of solution, carbon management system segment holds the major growth during forecast period due to government initiatives and policies, across the globe, to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Thus, companies are increasingly opting for this solution to monitor their energy consumption in order to reduce their electricity costs and carbon footprint.

Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market includeApple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading IoT In Retail Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Functional Areas Covered:

• Supply Chain Management

• Smart Vending Machine

• Smart Shelf & Smart Doors

• Safety & Security

• Resource Management

• Real-Time/ Streaming Analytics

• Intelligent Payment Solution

• Energy Optimization

• Digital Signage

• Advertising & Marketing

• Other Functional Areas

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Platforms Covered:

• Application Management

• Device Management

• Network Management

Technologies Covered:

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Connectivity Technology

• Near Field Communication

• Wi-fi

• ZigBee

• Other Technologies

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of IoT In Retail market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

