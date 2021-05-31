(2020-2026) Global Toluene Industry – Market Analysis By Types, Trends, Size, Share, Manufactures, Application, Uses, Demand and Forecast Report

Global Toluene Industry 2020 research report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type, application and global Toluene Industry overview.

Global Toluene Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 04 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Global Toluene Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx % by 2026. The market is segmented into Derivative type, Application and region. The market is largely driven by increasing potential application of Toluene.

Increasing need for light weight material to reduce the overall cost of automotive, need to improve the energy efficiency of commercial & residential sectors, and increasing demand toluene based products in paints & coatings industry will estimated to propel the market growth during the study period.

Toluene by Derivative type is divided into Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, TDI, and others. Based on Application the market is divided into Intermediates, Fuel Additives, Foam, Polymer Production, Solvents, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Toluene Market, owing to growing product demand from chemical industries.

Benzene and xylene accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to growing product demand in the production of derivatives such as Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET).

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Toluene Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Toluene Market Derivative Type Outlook

5 Global Toluene Market Application Outlook

6 Global Toluene Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

