Rapid Growth of eHealth Market is Expected to Rise High CAGR of 20.1% till 2026| GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems

The global eHealth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020-2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions, need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, shortage of healthcare professionals, and rising usage of big data.

The eHealth market in this report is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on product and service, the eHealth solutions dominated the eHealth market in 2017. The large share of the eHealth solutions market can be attributed to the growing digitization in the health continuum, increased adoption rate in emerging countries, rising government funding, ancillary government initiatives promoting the use of eHealth solutions in healthcare systems, and increasing need to curtail healthcare costs while delivering quality patient care.

The Global eHealth Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the eHealth industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global eHealth Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading eHealth Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information

By type, the EMR/EHR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth solutions market in 2017. Supportive government initiatives for EMR implementation across the globe, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, rise in digital and connected healthcare technologies, and increased government incentives are the key factors supporting the growth of this market.

COMPANY PROFILES are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• GE Healthcare

• Cerner

• Allscripts

• Mckesson

• Philips

• Siemens Healthineers

• IBM

• Optum (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

• Medtronic

• Epic Systems

• Athenahealth

• Cisco Systems

• ….

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of eHealth market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• eHealth Solutions

• eHealth Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Healthcare Providers

• Payers

• Healthcare Consumers

• Pharmacies

• Other End Users

Global Cloud Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

