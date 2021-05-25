Global Hydrogen Generation Industry 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, supply and demand Analysis and Forecast Research Report

The Global Hydrogen Generation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% by 2026. Increasing demand for hydrogen in oil and gas refineries is the key factor to drive the growth of the market. Along with the reports on the global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations

Increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cells in transportation and power generation, constant demand growing from oil and gas field industries because of their chemical property, increasing demand in transportation sector, favoring government regulations for desulphurization are some of the other factors to boost the growth of the market.

Asia pacific region is estimated as largest market share by region owing to presence of various emerging economies, increasing fuel cell vehicle operation in this region are supporting the regional dominance.

Developments of green hydrogen production technologies, increasing government support for hydrogen R&D, are growing as opportunity for the market. Safety related concerns over hydrogen usages and well establishment infrastructure for electric cars are possessing as main challenge for the market.

The market application is dominated by petroleum refinery segment attributed to growing demand for refinery operations, to overcome regulations to reduce sulfur in petroleum products are main supporting factor for segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Hydrogenics, Linde, and Messer group among others

Global Hydrogen Generation Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

