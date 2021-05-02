Electrocardiograph Industry 2020-2026 Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Trend, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research

The factors that boost the growth of the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) market include technological advancements, such as portable and handheld ECG, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally, increase in geriatric population, and favorable government regulations regarding monitoring devices.

The aspects, such as unfavorable reimbursement policies along with increase in the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) market saturation hamper the growth of this market. Increase in focus toward mergers, acquisitions, and product launches offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the Global Electrocardiograph market during forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the Global ECG market is divided into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12 lead. The 3-6 lead segment in the Global ECG market accounted for largest market share due to increase in the number of leads has enabled the physicians to have a convenient and holistic view of the patient’s medical condition.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Mortara Instrument Inc. (U.S.), Spacelabs Healthcare, Schiller, CardioNet, CompuMed, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation and Welch Allyn®.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

