Machine Translation Market Size, Types, Analysis, Technology, Applications and Top Companies are IBM, AppTek LLC , Venga Global, Welocalize | Forecast 2020-2025

Global Machine Translation Market 2020 report provides research based global analysis of the Machine Translation market based on key manufacturers, Machine Translation market Size, Share and Growth structure information. The major drivers of the Machine Translation market are increasing awareness, increasing demand from consumer’s prospective Machine Translation market is growing by global business needs.

The demand for Machine Translation market is driven by the emerging demand for content localization, growing volumes of big data and the growing need for cost- effective translation.

Increase in switch by consumers from analog to digital technologies and increase in number of mobile devices and their application are the major factor which propel the growth of machine translation market. Major trends being observed in the machine translation market are technological advancements, combination of MT to cloud services.

Soaring demand for post editing machine translation services seems to be a great opportunity in the growth of machine translation market.

Lack of quality and accuracy and accessibility of free of charge translation engines are the major factors which would hinder the growth of this market during the forecasted period.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the technological advancements and early adoption in the region. Europe region hold the second largest market share and acts as a forerunner for the development and implementation of machine translation technology.

Key players covered in the report :

• IBM

• AppTek LLC

• Venga Global

• Welocalize

• SYSTRAN Technologies

• Omniscien Technologies

• PROMT Ltd.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and End Users Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Deployment Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Machine Translation providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Machine Translation Market – Industry Outlook

4 Machine Translation Market Applications Outlook

5 Machine Translation Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Machine Translation Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

