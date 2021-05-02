Neurostimulation Devices Market 2020-2025: Invocation in Clinical Treatment, Advance Technology and Top Companies (Medtronic, Cyberonics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott and Nevro Corporation)

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2020-2025 growth include growing geriatric population, introduction of novel technological advancements, and escalating demand for neurostimulation devices. The growing prevalence of lifestyle induced disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and global rise in neurological disorders are other factors propelling the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices Market.

On the basis of type, the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market is divided into deep brain stimulators, gastric enteric stimulators, spinal cord stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, and vagus nerve stimulators. Spinal cord stimulators dominated the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market owing to the presence of a relatively larger application base and high market penetration rates of commercially available products in this segment.

On the basis of application, the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market is segmented into pain management, epilepsy, essential tremors, urinary and fecal incontinence, depression, dystonia, gastroparesis, Parkinson’s disease, and others. Pain management dominated the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market in terms of revenue share. High global prevalence of chronic pain disorders and the growing adoption rates of neurostimulation devices for pain management on account of their high therapeutic value are some of the drivers of this market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market in 2017, which is largely attributed to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Medtronic, Cyberonics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott and Nevro Corporation.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Neurostimulation Devices Market – Industry Outlook

4 Neurostimulation Devices Market Applications Outlook

5 Neurostimulation Devices Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Neurostimulation Devices Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

