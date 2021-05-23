Extensive Assessment on Cosmetics ODM Market 2020 by Key Companies Analysis- Cosmax, Intercos, Kolmar Korea, Nihon Kolmar, COSMECCA, BioTruly Company, Toyo Beauty, Cosmo Beauty, Homar, ANTE cosmetics, Francia Cosmetics| Forecast to 2026

The cosmetic ODM Market is relative concentrated market; key players include Cosmax, Intercos, Kolmar Korea, Nihon Kolmar, Nox Bellow Cosmetics, Chromavis S.p.A, Ancorotti Cosmetics, COSMECCA, BioTruly Company, Toyo Beauty, Cosmo Beauty, Bawei Bio-Technology, Easycare Intelligence Tech, Zhen Chen Cosmetics, Ridgepole Biological Technology, Homar, ANTE cosmetics, Francia Cosmetics, Ya Pure Cosmetics, Life-Beauty Cosmetics the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 56% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from South Korea, Japan and Italy.

The cosmetic ODM market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The cosmetic ODM is classified into the all process ODM and half process ODM according to the manufacturing Contract. As of 2017, all process ODM segment dominates the market contributing about 75% of the total cosmetic ODM market. Depending on application, the cosmetic ODM market is further classified as skincare, makeup, haircare and others. As of 2017, demand for a cosmetic ODM for a skincare and makeup have a fast demanding global, with a 51.15% and 9.99% market share Respectively.

In 2018, the global Cosmetics ODM market size was 5600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2025.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Cosmetics ODM market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Cosmetics ODM market.

• Cosmax

• Intercos

• Kolmar Korea

• Nihon Kolmar

• Nox Bellow Cosmetics

• Chromavis S.p.A

• Ancorotti Cosmetics

• COSMECCA

• BioTruly Company

• Toyo Beauty

• Cosmo Beauty

• Bawei Bio-Technology

• Easycare Intelligence Tech

• Zhen Chen Cosmetics

• Ridgepole Biological Technology

• Homar

• ANTE cosmetics

• Francia Cosmetics

• Ya Pure Cosmetics

• Life-Beauty Cosmetics

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Cosmetics ODM market.

With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you with one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Cosmetics ODM market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

All process ODM

Half process ODM

Market segment by Application, split into

Skincare

Makeup

Haircare

Other

Regional and country levels market such as India, China, Japan, South Africa, Europe, and United States and across the world.

To analyze global Cosmetics ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Cosmetics ODM development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the Cosmetics ODM companies in the recent past.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 International Players Profiles

6 Market Forecast 2020-2025

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

