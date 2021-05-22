Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market 2020 by Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Household, Institutional and Industrial (I&I) Product) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market research report gives a detailed analysis of industry size, share, growth, trends, demand and forecast 2026. The report also provides information regarding business opportunities, development trends, future roadmap and top manufacture history it will help to your business for great decision making.

Synopsis of the Market:

Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, also known as sarkosyl, is an anionic surfactant derived from sarcosine used as a foaming and cleansing agent in shampoo, shaving foam, toothpaste, and foam wash products.

Increasing demand from personal care industry for products such as shampoo and soap, and changing customer’s preference for mild surfactant products are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate during the forecast period. On the contrary, high manufacturing cost of mild surfactants than that of sulfate-based products and cost effective products by sulfate are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

1. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

2. Innospec Inc.

3. Clariant Ltd.

4. Stepan Company

5. Croda International Plc

6. Jarchem Industries Inc.

7. Seilacher GmbH

8. Shanghai Oli Enterprises Co., Ltd.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate equipment and other related technologies

On the basis of form, the market is split into

* Powder

* Liquid

* Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

* Hair Care

* Skin Care

* Household

* Institutional and Industrial (I&I) Product

* Others

