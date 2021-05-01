Automated Optical Metrology Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Key Players (KLA Tencor Corporation, Hexagon Metrology, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH) and Future Forecast Report 2025

The Global Automated Optical Metrology Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing demand in end use industries such as automotive and manufacturing.

Increased demands in automotive sector in emerging economies such as China and India is a major driver for this market. Automotive sector is primarily depends upon accurate measurement techniques such as automated optical metrology. Aerospace industries are also a major application of automated optical metrology devices where dimensional precision is key for imparting greater quality in final product. Various authorities have imparted product safety regulations to prevent mishaps caused by product failure in field. To prevent such failures and maintain substantial quality, accurate measurements needs to done.

Regionally, market has been segmented into five categories North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and South America. Out of these, Asia Pacific region held larger market share in 2017 owing to high manufacturing activities. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe due to presence of major automobile companies in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include KLA Tencor Corporation, Hexagon Metrology, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

