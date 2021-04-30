Soft Skills Management Market 2020 Industry Key Players (Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc., Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, etc..) and Future Forecast to 2023

The Global Soft Skills Management Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by rising awareness and adoption of skill development training courses.

Demand for higher education is increasing globally which is compelling students to enroll in soft skills training programs could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by rising demand for highly skilled workforce. Soft skills are necessary for any candidate, irrespective of the professional qualification and domain knowledge. Corporates are emphasizing on optimizing business operations and enhancing productivity by employing highly skilled candidates projected to drive the demand over the forecast period. the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Lack of awareness about soft skills is a major factor affecting the large-scale adoption of such training methods may hamper the market. Whereas governments and corporates are investing huge amounts in training candidates with leadership & management and other different soft skills is fueling the demand in the market.

Corporate segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over a forecasted period. Collaborative learning methods are accelerating soft skills education among candidates/students which is helpful for trainers to simplify processes. Collaborative learning allows candidates to increase their multi-dimensional skill set consisting of hard skills and soft skills.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc., Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, Interaction Associates, Inc., and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Provider Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Provider & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Soft Skills Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Provider, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

