Battery Materials Market Business Segments Growth: the Spotlight in 2020?
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Battery Materials’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are 3M (United States),Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),Basf (Germany),Dow (United States),Celgard (United States),Ningbo Shanshan Company (China),Ecopro (Switzerland),Entek International (United Kingdom),Hitachi Chemical (Japan),Itochu (Japan)
The storage batteries are used in various electronic devices such as mobile phone ad laptops. Additionally, it is also used in electric vehicles. Among the types of batteries, lithium ion batteries are mostly used as it has high energy density. These type of batteries consists of cathode, anode, electrolyte and separator. The cathode consist of lithium ion phosphate, Lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel cobalt aluminium oxide, and others. Whereas the anode consists of graphite. Since the lithium ion batteries have wide usage, the materials of battery has higher demand which is propelling the market growth.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Cathode, Electrolyte, Anode, Separator, Binder, Packaging materials), Application (Laptops/notebooks, Cellular/mobile phones, Power tools, Automotive, Household devices, Others), Battery type (Alkaline Batteries, Carbon-Zinc (LeClanche) Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Lithium Batteries, Magnesium Batteries, Mercury Batteries, Silver Batteries, Thermal Batteries, Rechargeable Batteries)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Installations of Solar PV
Rising Adoption of Smart Wearable
Market Growth Drivers: Rising Usage of Electronic Devices is Fueling the Market Growth
Features Such as Compact Size, Long Discharge Life and High Energy Density is Propelling the Market
Restraints: High Costs Associated with the Batteries
Challenges: Restricted Usage of Li Ion Batteries in Air Transportation
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
