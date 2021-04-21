Microgrid Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2029
Microgrid Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Microgrid by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Microgrid definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity
- Grid-tied (Grid-connected)
- Off-grid
Global Microgrid Market, by Application
- Campus & Institution
- Community & Utility
- Commercial & Industrial
- Defense & Military
- Remote Island
Global Microgrid Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Denmark
- Russia & CIS
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of the microgrid market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- The grid-tied (grid-connected) segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand for reliable and affordable power from industrial, commercial, communities, and other end-users
- Among applications, the community & utility segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
- Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
- Aging power infrastructure, increasing incidence of power outages, and rising distributed generation capacities are expected to drive the microgrid market in the near future
- The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the microgrid market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level
