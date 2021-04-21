Microgrid Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2029

Microgrid Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Microgrid Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Microgrid Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity

Grid-tied (Grid-connected)

Off-grid

Global Microgrid Market, by Application

Campus & Institution

Community & Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Defense & Military

Remote Island

Global Microgrid Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Denmark Russia & CIS Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the microgrid market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The grid-tied (grid-connected) segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand for reliable and affordable power from industrial, commercial, communities, and other end-users

Among applications, the community & utility segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Aging power infrastructure, increasing incidence of power outages, and rising distributed generation capacities are expected to drive the microgrid market in the near future

The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the microgrid market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

