High-Purity Water Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

High-purity water, which is also known as ultrapure water (UPW), is water that has been purified as per the stringent specifications and standards provided by different organizations. High-purity water finds applications mainly in the semiconductor industry, power plants, and pharmaceuticals.

The increase in size of semiconductor wafers as one of the primary growth factors for the water purification equipment market. Since increasing the size of silicon wafers will reduce the cost of manufacturing for the semiconductor industry by at least 20%, there has been a significant increase in the size of semiconductor wafers. This will induce semiconductor manufacturers to invest heavily in upgrading their wafer fabrication plants (FABs) and constructing new ones. For instance SK hynix started constructing an M14 FAB for 300 mm technology in Korea and Intel has already invested in the research and development of 450 mm. This development of new manufacturing units will consequently drive the demand for high-purity water treatment equipment, boosting market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2460811

APAC is the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the rise in level of water toxicity and rapid industrialization, governments of several countries in this region are increasing their investments towards improving the water infrastructure, which will consequently increase the demand for high-purity water treatment machine. Additionally, the presence of major semiconductor device manufacturers in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China will also fuel the growth of the market in this region.

In 2018, the global High-Purity Water Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High-Purity Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Purity Water Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dow Water & Process Solutions

GE Water & Process Technologies

Ovivo

Pall

Veolia

American Water

Calgon Carbon

Graver Technologies

Lenntech

NALCO

Organo Corporation

RainDance Water Systems

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2460811

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

0.5m3/L

1m3/L

10 m3/L

100 m3/L

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics Industry

Power Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High-Purity Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High-Purity Water Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-high-purity-water-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Purity Water Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Purity Water Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 0.5m3/L

1.4.3 1m3/L

1.4.4 Chapter Ten: m3/L

1.4.5 100 m3/L

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Purity Water Treatment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electronics Industry

1.5.3 Power Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 High-Purity Water Treatment Market Size

2.2 High-Purity Water Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-Purity Water Treatment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 High-Purity Water Treatment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High-Purity Water Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High-Purity Water Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global High-Purity Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global High-Purity Water Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CRC

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155