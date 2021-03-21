Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

Testing and Assessment is a systemic process in Higher Education that uses empirical data on student learning to refine programs and improve student learning. Higher Education Testing and Assessment may be an appropriate career choice for individuals who enjoy soliciting feedback. People interested in process should enjoy research, problem solving, creating effective questions and working with individuals in a variety of organizational levels.

The increasing focus on competency-based education (CBE) is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global higher education testing and assessment market until the end of 2023. This learning method enables students to learn and understand concepts in a personalized learning environment by providing a combination of learning technologies, learning models, and experiential learning at different learning rates. In addition, online CBE allows stacking of different learning materials and the modules and creates a repository of all the learning materials, which can be tagged and mapped as per the learner’s convenience. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is its ability to provide learning opportunities to various learners irrespective of their financial and geographic constraints.

The increasing trend of learning assessments through social media platforms is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global higher education testing and assessment market for the next four years. The integration of social media in classroom learning enables students to participate in learning through formative assessments. For instance, social media platforms such as Twitter are increasingly gaining popularity as it supports classroom communication, team building, and provides educational resources and instant assessment of students through its features of chat, class hashtags, and Tweet Chat.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Testing and Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Edutech

IOTA360

Pearson Education

Scantron

LearningRx

Mindlogicx Infratec

Oxford Learning Centers

Sherwood Children’s Assessment Center

Wheebox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Academic

Non-Academic

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Higher Education Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Higher Education Testing and Assessment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

