Mattress and Mattress Component Market Projections Analysis 2019-2028
competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global mattress and mattress component market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the mattress and mattress component market.
The report also provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the mattress industry. Some of the key players in this market include Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta, Inc., Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Southerland Bedding Co., Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., King Koil, Inc., Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co. Ltd., Silentnight Group, and Relyon Limited.
The global mattress and mattress component market is segmented as below:
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Product Type
- Foam
- Hybrid
- Innerspring
- Latex Mattresses
- Others (gel filled mattress, water bed mattress, and air filled mattress etc.)
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Component
- Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyethylene Foam
- Visco-Elastic Foam
- Gel Foam
- Polyester Foam
- Latex Rubber Foam
- Convoluted Foam
- Evlon
- Innerspring or Coils
- Bonnel Coils
- Pocket Coils
- Continuous Coils
- Offset Coils
- Latex
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Fillings
- Coir
- Wool
- Cotton
- Others (Fiber, Polyester)
- Ticking
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Size
- Twin or Single Size Mattress
- Twin XL Size Mattress
- Full or Double Size Mattress
- Queen Size Mattress
- King Size Mattress
- Others (California king or king long size mattress and grand size mattress or super king size mattress, athletic king size mattress)
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Poland
- Denmark
- Norway
- Belgium
- Italy
- Spain
- Portugal
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
