Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025
This report studies the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ABB Group
GE Grid Solutions
Eaton Corporation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Elster Solutions
G&W Electric
Hubbell Power Systems
Itron
S&C Electric Company
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Substation Automation Systems
Feeder Automation Systems
Consumer Side Automation Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems can be split into
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Millitary
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Manufacturers
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems
1.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Overview
1.1.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market by Type
1.3.1 Substation Automation Systems
1.3.2 Feeder Automation Systems
1.3.3 Consumer Side Automation Systems
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Industrial
1.4.2 Commercial
1.4.3 Residential
1.4.4 Millitary
Chapter Two: Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ABB Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
