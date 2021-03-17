Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Fujitsu
TDK
Ricoh Group
TUV SUD
EY
SKF
General Services Administration (GSA)
Gazprom
APC
ROHM
BSI Group
Continental Corporation
RELX Group
Braun Intertec
MTS Allstream
Schenck
SABS
Unilever
Southern Company
EIZO
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ISO 14001
EMAS
Market segment by Application, Environmental Management Systems (EMS) can be split into
Oil & Gas
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Power and Energy
Telecom and IT
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Environmental Management Systems (EMS) in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Management Systems (EMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Manufacturers
Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\\\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Environmental Management Systems (EMS) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Environmental Management Systems (EMS)
1.1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market by Type
1.3.1 ISO 14001
1.3.2 EMAS
1.4 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Oil & Gas
1.4.2 Water & Waste Water Treatment
1.4.3 Power and Energy
1.4.4 Telecom and IT
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Revenue (Million USD)
Continued….
