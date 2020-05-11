Market size, share, growth rate and gross margin of machine translation system (MT), industry chain analysis, development trends and industry forecast report 2025
The "Machine Translation System (MT) Market Research Report 2019" provides an in-depth analysis of the industry as well as important statistics and facts.
The global machine translation (MT) system Market status, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the machine translation system (MT) in the United States, Europe and China.
The Machine Translation System (MT) research report provides information on the regional market, growing growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, innovation and in-depth market players as well as their revenues.
The main players covered by this
AppTek
Asia Online Pte Ltd. study .
Cloudwords Inc.
IBM Corporation
Lighthouse IP Group
Lingo24 Ltd.
Lingotek Inc.
Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
Lucy Software and Services GmbH
Moravia IT
Pangeanic
ProMT
Raytheon BBN Technologies
SDL PLC
Smart Communications
Systran International
Welocalize Inc.
Market segment by type, product can be divided into
statistical machine translation (SMT)
Rules based machine translation (RBMT)
Hybrid machine translation Neuronal machine translation
Market segment by application, divided into
automotive,
military and
defense electronics,
health,
other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of this report’s study are: To
analyze the state of the global machine translation (MT) system, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of the machine translation system (MT) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the machine translation system (MT) market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2014-2018
Base year: 2018
Estimated year: 2019
Forecast year 2019 to 2025
For data by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
