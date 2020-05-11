Size of the global peripheral storage market, share, growth rate, segmentation, outlook for 2020, regions, demand and industry forecasts until 2025

The “2020 Device Storage Market Research Report” provides an in-depth analysis of the industry along with important statistics and facts. Using this information, investors can plan their trading strategies.

The status of the global device storage market , future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Device Storage in the United States, Europe and China.

The device storage research report provides information on the regional market, growing growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, l innovation and in-depth market players and their revenues. In addition, the device storage industry report also provides an in-depth insight into the device storage market and recognizes the main trends based on the number of market sectors. The device storage market report is prepared using primary and secondary research methodologies and this report also performs an in-depth analysis of several factors such as supply, demand, technological advances around the world to correctly predict market growth prospects. .

Device storage (also called “free storage” and “self-service storage”) is an industry in which storage spaces (such as rooms, lockers, containers and / or outdoor spaces), also called “Storage units” are leased. to tenants, usually short term (often month to month). Device storage tenants include businesses and individuals.

In 2018, the size of the global device storage market was xx million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2019-2025.

Les principaux acteurs couverts par cette étude

Prime Storage Group

Metro Storage

U-Haul International

CubeSmart

Simply Self Storage

StorageMart

All Self Storage

Amsdell

Urban Self Storage

KO Storage

Self Storage Services

Life Storage

Derrel’s Mini Storage

Strategic Capital Holdings

Platinum Storage Group

Public Storage Group

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

device storage controlled by the climate Device storage

not controlled by the climate

Market segment by application, divided into other commercial

residential

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall state of storage of peripherals, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of peripheral storage in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the device storage market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base year: 2018

Estimated year: 2019

Forecast year 2019 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2018 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

