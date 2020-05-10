Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

This report studies the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

FedEx

UTi Worldwide

Ryder System

CEVA Holdings

Deutsche Bahn

Agility

Schneider

UPS

Expeditors

APL Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Eagle Global Logistics

Exel

Menlo Worldwide

Nexus Distribution

Nippon Express

NYK Logistics

Panalpina

Penske Logistics

Star Distribution Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics

1.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Warehousing

1.3.5 Value-Added Services

1.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Food & Beverages Sector

1.4.2 Footwear and Apparel Sector

1.4.3 Tobacco Sector

1.4.4 Cleaning Products Sector

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 FedEx

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 UTi Worldwide

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Ryder System

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 CEVA Holdings

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Deutsche Bahn

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Agility

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Schneider

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 UPS

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Expeditors

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 APL Logistics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 C.H. Robinson

3.12 Eagle Global Logistics

3.13 Exel

3.14 Menlo Worldwide

3.15 Nexus Distribution

3.16 Nippon Express

3.17 NYK Logistics

3.18 Panalpina

3.19 Penske Logistics

3.20 Star Distribution Systems

Chapter Four: Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics

Chapter Five: North America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Europe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: China Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Nine: Central & South America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

Chapter Twelve: Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

