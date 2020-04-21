Digital Remittance Market Forecast 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Growth |Key Major Players: Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit

The ‘Global Digital Remittance Market’ study added by ReportsnReports.com provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers in this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical.

The global Digital Remittance Market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Digital Remittance by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

