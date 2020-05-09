Emerging Opportunities in Power Banks (Exceeding 20,000 mAh, Portable Power Banks and Solar Power Banks) Market with Current Trends Analysis

The ‘Power Banks (Exceeding 20,000 mAh, Portable Power Banks and Solar Power Banks) Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

market dynamics, and the most profitable segments of the power banks market in North America. Furthermore, the report analyzes the current and future market potential for power banks (exceeding 20,000 mAh) in North America.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into: portable power banks and solar power banks. The market revenue and forecast for these product segments have been included in the report in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. Furthermore, the report also segments the power banks market on the basis of applications into consumer and industrial/B2B applications. The market revenue and forecast for different application and sub application segments have also been included in the report for the period from 2012 to 2022 in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

The report also provides the breakdown and review of the various factors affecting the growth of the power banks market, appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors emphasize upon the existing trends and their impact on the market growth. In addition, the report provides a separate section focusing on the key trends and future outlook of the power banks market. Overall, the report includes a holistic analysis of the power banks market in North America and provides growth estimates for the period from 2015 to 2022, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.

North America Power Banks Market, By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Solar Power Banks

North America Power Banks Market, By Power Rating:

20,000 mAh – 80,000 mAh

Above 80,000 mAh

North America Power Banks Market, By Application:

Industrial/B2B Disaster Preparedness/Emergency/Backup Fire Fighting/Rescue Law Enforcement Resource Extraction Construction Healthcare Foreign Aid Security Robotics Events Photography Others (Telecom, etc.)

Consumer Electronics Personal Use Backpacking/Camping/Fishing/Hunting/Marine



