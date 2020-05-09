Automotive Sensor Technologies Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2023

The global market for automobile sensors should grow from $35.4 billion in 2018 to $66.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

Systems controlled by sensors have become integral in today’s automobiles, and this has made most electro-mechanical devices better refined and more efficient with their application. The development and deployment of numerous sensing technologies support and enable the introduction of advanced electronic systems, although there are challenges regarding robustness, reliability, quality and cost. New sensors are emerging to improve system functionality and to enable future advanced systems, but existing sensors will also continue to find new applications, building upon their past records of performance. This report will study the areas in the production of an automobile that have advanced with the use of sensors and the markets for these sensors in various applications and regions.

For this report, automobiles are considered to include all passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), buses and specialized vehicles (e.g., racing cars, semi-automatic vehicles, autonomous vehicles).

Summary

Sensors have become indispensable in automobiles because they provide vital information regarding parameters that include temperature, position, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, and thus they affect various systems in the automobile. Technological advances in electronic control systems increase the efficiency of these automotive sensors, so users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. The automotive sensor industry is robust, and it is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.

Automobiles utilize numerous sensors to provide critical data concerning performance, safety, comfort and other functions. One of the first applications of automobile sensors was to measure the manifold absolute pressure in ignition and fuel control systems. This continues to be an important parameter. Other sensors used to enhance power train performance (e.g., crankshaft position, knock, air mass flow, exhaust gas, temperature) were subsequently added to automobiles. New challenges have come up with the increasing use of electronically controlled and actuated systems for power steering, slip control systems and adaptive cruise control in automobiles. New sensors for applications in long range radar,

optical torque steering, tire pressure monitoring and yaw rate measurement have been added to traditional sensors. The cost of the sensor is also a contributory factor in the selection of sensors, and large-volume production is a solution for this problem. Sensor manufacturers must deliver robustly built sensors with the necessary quality and price to stay competitive in the market.

Automotive sensors are vital components of automotive electronic systems. Modern vehicles rely on these electronic systems so that vehicles meet efficiency and security standards, as well as environmental regulations. The amount of automotive electronics content per vehicle is increasing due to –

– Government regulations concerning safety and emissions.

– Introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers.

– Consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency.

The electronics content is increasing in automobiles, and thus the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is increasing as well. The market for automotive sensors is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED per year from 2018 to 2023. The new applications of automobile sensors will help to cater to increasing environmental and safety legislations, as well as boost the market.

The global market for automobile sensors is summarized in the following table and figure. The market for image and vision, radar and LIDAR, IoT and other types of sensors is expected to increase at a high CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 to 2023. The market for rotational motion, angular position and gas sensors isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, and the market for accelerometers, pressure, mass airflow andtemperature sensors is expected to grow at a CAG R of REDACTED.