How Logistics Robots Market Can Help in Future with CAGR of 21.5% by Top Key Vendors like ABB Ltd, Clearpath Robotics, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fanuc Corporation

The logistics robots market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 930.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 5,199.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. North America is a technologically advanced region, has a strong automotive sector, and the companies are continuously focusing on exploring new technologies to improve efficiency. These factors are likely to drive the logistics robots market. Increased automation has changed the automotive industry in the US, and manufacturers are rapidly implementing new technologies to their assembly lines to meet the increasing consumer demands. Therefore, the growing popularity of automation in warehouses and increasing focus toward the adoption of new technological solutions across North America is creating a rising the growth for the logistics robots market in the region.

On the basis of industry, the North America logistics robots market, was led by E-Commerce segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for decent share of the total market by 2027. The continuously rising popularity of e-commerce, along with the shortage of skilled labor in warehouses, is a significant factor fueling the adoption of Logistics Robots in the e-commerce industry.

Some of the key players of Logistics Robots Market:

ABB Ltd, Clearpath Robotics, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc, KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Kollmorgen, Kuka AG, Toshiba Corporation

The Global Logistics Robots Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Logistics Robots

Major Regions play vital role in Logistics Robots market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Logistics Robots market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Logistics Robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

