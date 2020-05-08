Inflation Device Market 2020 Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026 | Boston Scientific, Olympus, Medtronic

The Inflation Device Market analysis document endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross m argin. Inflation Device Market report also studies the market status, share, demand, revenue, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The market drivers and restraints have been described thoroughly using SWOT analysis.

Global Inflation Device Market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Inflation Device Market Overview 2020-2026: The treatment with the intraaortic balloon pump (IABP) is the most usual method of mechanical support for the heart arrest. Rising of diastolic pressure at the time of balloon inflation leads to the presystolic deflation and the coronary circulation of the balloon which lowers the resistance to systolic output. The first clinical application of a successful treatment with intraaortic balloon pump was reported in 1967. Intra-aortic balloon pumping was advocated successfully in a 45 year old female.

Inflation devices are used for various surgical procedures which include intervention radiology, intervention cardiology, and peripheral vascular surgical procedures such as angioplasty, angiography, thrombosis, and embolization. Inflation devices available in the market can be used for different pressures and different capacities.

Recent Developments:

In December 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard, Inc. Company which is engaged in health care industry. The acquisition created a pioneer leader in the treatment and procedures for patients and for health care providers respectively. This acquisition definitely creates the global healthcare leader.

In November 2015, Olympus Corporation launched EZDilate multi-stage endoscopic balloon dilator for improvement in control and precision in endoscopic balloon dilation procedures. With this launch of EZDilate product, the company allows full product portfolio of the relevant device offerings for gastroenterologists.

Segmentation: Global Inflation Device Market

Global inflation device market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of types, capacity, application, function, end user and distribution channel.

– On the basis of type, the market is segmented into analog inflation devices and digital inflation devices

o In December 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation participated in Success Healthcare Conference in New York City, U.S. In this conference, there is a 35-minute question-and-answer session. By this conference, the company enhances their credibility in the market.

– On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into 20ml inflation devices, 25ml inflation devices, 30ml inflation devices and 60ml inflation devices

o In September 2016, BD expanded its business by upgrading its Columbus-East facility into the plastic injection molding manufacturing facility with USD 60 million. This Nebraska manufacturing facility created various opportunities in the region.

– On the basis of application, the market is segmented into interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular procedures, interventional radiology, urological procedures, gastroenterological procedures and others

o In September 2016, Acclarent, Inc. launched ACCLARENT AERA, an Eustachian tube balloon dilation system. This system offers minimally-invasive preference to treat the Eustachian tube dysfunction (ETD). This product proved beneficial for the otolaryngologists with its MIS option & strengthen the company’s’ product portfolio.

– On the basis of function, the market is segmented into stent deployment and fluid delivery

o In April 2016, Elite Medtek (Jiangsu) co., ltd participated in International Medical Equipment Fair in Turkey. In this fair, company communicates with their customers from all over the world. By this, the company enhances their image in the market.

– On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, interventional laboratories and clinics

o In November 2016, Elite Medtek (Jiangsu) co., ltd received CE certificates for its radial artery tourniquet, manifolds, Y-connector set, inflation device, angiography syringe and pressure extending tubing. CE certification indicates that the product is health, safety, and environmental protection in the European economic area.

– On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and retail

o In August 2018, Nucryo Vascular LLC signed an agreement with Lokai Medical (U.S.) for the distribution of PolarCath balloon dilatation system in the U.S. PolarCath balloon dilatation system is a FDA approved product, after this agreement Lokai Medical (U.S.) use PolarCath balloon dilatation system for the innovative treatment for peripheral arterial disease.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Inflation Device Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Inflation Device Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Inflation Device Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Inflation Device Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Inflation Device Market in 2019 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Inflation Device Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2019 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Inflation Device Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2019 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Inflation Device Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Inflation Device Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2019 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Inflation Device Market plans during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Inflation Device Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

