Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027
By Market Players:
Competitive Dynamics
Geographically, the bovine respiratory disease treatment market has been categorized in five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of the global bovine respiratory disease treatment market in 2015, where the U.S. dominates the market in terms of revenue. Europe accounted for a significant share of the market in 2015. Changing environmental factors, growing prevalence of causative agents for respiratory disease, increasing demand for quality bovine products, and rising bovine population are the key factors driving the bovine respiratory disease treatment market in Europe. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of bovine livestock. Hence, it presents significant opportunities in the bovine respiratory disease treatment market. India and China are the key markets for bovine respiratory disease treatment, as these have largest livestock population compared to other countries across the globe. Latin America and Middle East & Africa have comparatively smaller markets for bovine respiratory disease treatment. However, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the emerging markets in Latin America due to significant number of livestock population.
Key players operating in the global bovine respiratory disease treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Bayer AG, Elanco, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Virbac Group, Ceva, Vetoquinol, and Bimeda Animal Health, among others.
The bovine respiratory disease treatment market has been segmented as follows:
Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
- Vaccines
- Antibiotics
- NSAIDs
- Immunomodulators
- Others
Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Disease Type
- Upper Respiratory Tract Infections
- Diphtheria
- Pneumonia (lower respiratory tract infection)
Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Private Veterinary Pharmacies
- Veterinary Research Institutes
- Others
Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
