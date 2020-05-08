Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2020-2026| F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.13 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for catheter stabilization devices which has been a result of change in the lifestyle of individuals, this has been a cause for the elevation in the market.

“Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market” aims to convey a reasonable understanding of the business which has been analyzed by using primary and secondary research strategies. It additionally operates a current study method such as, SWOT and porter’s five analysis which helps to elaborate opportunities, strengths, flaws, and threats involved with the business in this Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices market.

A Synopsis of the Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market: Catheter is a medical device which consists of a thin flexible tube placed into the body, collect and withdraw urine, blood and gases from the body. A drainage bag is attached to it for a temporary storage. Catheter stabilization devices are crucial for people who are not able to empty their bladders in a normal way. It helps to keep bladder as well as kidney healthy and prevent from infection and control leakage.

Market Drivers

• An increase in hospitalization rate acts as a driving factor in the market growth.

• The growing rate of geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the global catheter stabilizations devices market

• Catheter securement devices are a needleless device that offers safe, cost-effective, and time-saving process which is a major factor of growth in the market

Market Restraints

• Inflated costs of various technologically advanced products hinder its growth in the market

• The shift in preference of clients to alternative products acts as a restraint for its growth in the market

Some Of The Major Players Operating In Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Are F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomérieux S.A., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher, Abbott, Merck KGaA , BD, Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, among others

Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices report.

This Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Product Type

• Arterial Catheter Securement Devices

• Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

o Portal Securement Devices

o PICC Securement Devices

o Subclavian Securement Devices

o Femoral Securement Devices

o Jugular Securement Devices

• Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices

o Foley Catheter Securement Devices

o Nasogastric Tube Securement Devices

o Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices

o Ventriculoperitoneal Securement Devices

o Continuous Nerve Block Catheter Securement Devices

o Midlines Securement Devices

• Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

• Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Device

o Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Securement Devices

o Jejunal Catheter Securement Devices

o Umbilical Catheter Securement Devices

• Epidural Securement Devices

• Chest Drainage Tube Securement Device

• All-Site Securement Devices

• Others

By Application

• General Surgery

• Cardiovascular Procedures

• Respiratory Procedures

• Urological Procedures

• Gastric and Oropharangeal Procedures

• Radiology

• Others

By End-Users

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Cardiac Centers

• Emergency Clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Others

The Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In January 2019, Medtronic announced that they had agreed to acquire Epix Therapeutics expanding their portfolio for cardio ablation. This acquisition is expected to close in Medtronic’s fourth fiscal quarter for the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

• In October 2018, Clada Medical Devices was acquired by Norson Corporation. This acquisition would result in the expansion of balloon catheter engineering capabilities and would build on the company’s strategic objective to grow Nordson’s precision applications within the minimally invasive medical device market.

• In April 2018, Biomerics and ATL technology, announced that they will acquire Catheter Research Inc. With the addition of Catheter Research Inc. (CRI), they would be in a state to serve medical device industry at a higher level. The expansion of their network is going to offer many benefits including the supreme use of their expertise and specialties related to catheters and customized engineering for the delivery of best in class products.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.