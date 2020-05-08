Foot and Ankle Devices Industry Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2020| Johnson & Johnson Services, Arthrex , Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew,

This Foot and Ankle Devices Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Foot and Ankle Devices by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

– Unfavorable and fluctuating compensations provided by the insurance companies is expected to restrain the market growth – Displeasure related to ostomy bags is also expected to restrain the market growth

– Rising geriatric population and rising cases of bowel and bladder cancer is expected to drive the market growth – Awareness and technological advancements in the market is expected to drive the market growth Market Restraints:

The foot and ankle devices can be used during different foot and ankle surgical procedures or in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries. Various types of foot and ankle surgical procedures are performed including the correction of bunion deformities, arthritic joints, rheumatoid feet, plantar fasciitis and treatment of the diabetes related sores. Growing incidence of diabetes and the foot related disorders is driving the market demand of foot and ankle devices.

Market Definition: Humans are sometimes at risk of suffering the traumatic incidents in the lower and upper extremities which would sometime cause permanent muscle injuries preventing people from performing some daily activities. Moreover, there are various neuromuscular diseases which require immediate treatment for avoiding more severe and permanent damages.

Global Foot And Ankle Devices Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Foot and Ankle Devices Market are:

– Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

– Arthrex Inc.,

– Stryker,

– Zimmer Biomet,

– Wright Medical Group N.V.,

– Smith & Nephew,

– Ottobock,

– JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION,

– Acumed LLC,

– Extremity Medical,

– Osteotec, Response Ortho,

– VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC.,

– Globus Medical,

– Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmentation:

Global Foot And Ankle Devices Market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

– On the basis of products, the market is segmented into orthopaedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, prostheses.

– On the basis of application, the market is segmented into trauma, hammertoe, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, others.

– On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, speciality clinics, others.

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Product Launch

– In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.launched the 3D Printed Implant for the process of portfolio CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology thereby expanding its offerings to treat deteriorating spine disease. This innovative product is designed in order to mimic natural bone and facilitate spinal fusion. With the launch of this product, Johnson & Johnson is becoming one of the leaders in 3D printing. The CONDUIT Platform with PROTI 360° Family will be represented at NASS as part of DePuy Synthes’ inventive solutions which will fulfill the needs for patients and surgeons in degenerative disc disease, complex cervical procedures and deformity. With the company’s collaboration among DePuy Synthes, Brainlab has an opportunity to work for navigation in the U.S.

– In September 2019, Zimmer Biomet launched the Stratum Foot Plating System; The Stratum Foot Plating Schematic exhibited at the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), an annual meeting held on September 12-15, 2019 in Chicago, at booth # 423, for the fixing of fractures, osteotomies, non-unions, malunions, fusions of small and bone segments and especially in the osteogenic bone segments. With this launch the company extended its product portfolio and increasing its market share.

– In July 2017, Stryker has released a new version of its Hoffmann LRF Hexapod software and hardware. The company provides a specialized method for calculating deformations and limbs by importing patient rays into the program and offers solutions for the repair of deformities and reconstruction. This offers high-level drives rather than side lines that allow equipment easier to access and handle.

Key Pointers Covered in the Foot and Ankle Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

– Market Size

– Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

– Market Shares in Different Regions

– Recent Developments for Market Competitors

– Recent Market Value for Different Regions

– Sales Data for Market Competitors

– Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

– Market Supply Chain Competiveness

– Market Infrastructure Development

Following 15 Chapters represents the Foot and Ankle Devices Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Foot and Ankle Devices Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Foot and Ankle Devices Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Foot and Ankle Devices Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Foot and Ankle Devices Market in 2019 and 2027;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Foot and Ankle Devices Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2019 and 2027;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Foot and Ankle Devices Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2019 to 2027;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Foot and Ankle Devices Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Foot and Ankle Devices Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2019 to 2027;

Chapter 12 shows the global Foot and Ankle Devices Market plans during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Foot and Ankle Devices Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

