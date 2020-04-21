Global Radar Level Transmitter Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Radar Level Transmitter Market was valued at USD 454.74 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 643.24 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Advantages of high reliability, accuracy, and stability given by radar level transmitters, growing demand for radar level transmitters in the food & beverage industry and water & wastewater industry, and rising importance on maximum utilization and effectiveness of assets are the fundamental factors propelling the market’s growth. The need for wireless radar level transmitters is growing particularly for applications in distant locations in the mining, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries. Though, fluttering market trends witnessed in mature end-use industries are expected to hinder the demand for radar level transmitters. Concerns around the experience and knowledge of these devices is limiting the growth of the radar level transmitter market. Moreover, growing industrial and economic advancements in the emerging economies are generating more possibilities for the players working in the radar level transmitter market.

– Radar level technology allows a level measurement solution for nearly every application comprising solids and liquids. Radar level transmitters also operate well with recirculating fluids, boiling surfaces, aeration tanks, and propeller mixers. Various types of radar level transmitters render differing levels of accuracy depending on the kind of media. End-user industries are increasingly fancying electronic measurement devices over mechanical measurement devices because of the grown labor cost and the demand for continuous production processes. Furthermore, mechanical measurement devices face notable challenges such as large maintenance costs and lowering accuracy and reliability.

– The business for solids measurement applications is anticipated to expand at a greater rate than liquids, slurries, and interfaces applications rate during the projection period. With a growing adoption in industries such as metals & mining, food & beverages, and cement, the demand for radar level transmitters is expected to rise for solids measurement applications during the forecast period. Radar level transmitters are also used for constant measurement of solids, under hygienic process provisions. Furthermore, radar level transmitters give maximum accomplishment in dusty and contaminated situations.

Scope of the Report

Radar level transmitters render the non-contact type of level measurement in case of liquids in a metal tank. They offer the use of EM i.e. electromagnetic waves normally in the microwave X-band range which is near about 10 GHz. Hence, they can be also perceived as microwave level measurement devices. Though, there are remarkable differences between radar and microwave types.

Key Market Trends

The Market for the Water & Wastewater Industry is Expected to Grow at the Highest Pace

– With management for water quality becoming a more severe and stringent and growing need for constant water quality, the water supply industry is constantly questioned to optimize water treatment methods. Radar level transmitters are competent enough of measuring levels in both clean and unrelenting environments and are a highly cost-effective solution for water projects. During the steps of wastewater treatment, the right level measurement of wastewater is crucial.

– Wastewater is needed to be stored and pumped to higher levels at pump stations. These pump stations utilize radar level transmitters for monitoring and controlling the level of wastewater, which helps to control the pumping operation. At every stage in the wastewater network and treatment method, level monitoring of wastewater using radar level transmitters gives it necessary to control and feedback on the process.

North America Occupies the Largest market Share

– Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, and Pharmaceuticals are the principal industries driving the US economy. Oil & gas production has risen with advancements in drilling and hydraulic fracturing, and expanding investments in oil & gas, in turn, are driving the growth of the radar level transmitter market in the US.

– North America is anticipated to hold the most extended market share during the forecast period due to the presence of some prominent players in the region. Some key players of the radar level transmitter market the region include Honeywell International Inc., AMETEK, Automation Product Group (APG) (US), Spectris (Omega engineering) (US), and Flowline (US).

– It is an important market for radar level transmitters. Accelerated growth in shale-gas production and innovations and developments in oil & gas extraction processes are the fundamental determinants driving the requirement for radar level transmitters in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The global radar level transmitter market is moderately fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these market players currently dominate the market. The companies operating in the market are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives, to offer specialized products, increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also into mergers and acquisitions of start-ups that help in improving the served market portfolio on radar level transmitters to strengthen their product capabilities, thus offering lucrative opportunities for expansion.

– Sep 2019 – KROHNE and SAMSON introduced the joint venture FOCUS-ON in Frankfurt am Main, dedicated to the development, production and marketing of autonomous actuators for the process industry 4.0. Coinciding with the announcement of the partnership, the company also unveiled an innovation that unites valve and measuring technology with unique diagnostics and control functions in one device, marking the world’s first intelligent process node specifically developed for the process industries.

– Feb 2019 – VEGA opens a subsidiary in Mexico. With its new local presence in Santiago de Queretaro, north of Mexico City, the company will be better able to serve local customers. At the same time, the opening of VEGA Measurement Mexico underscores the strong position the Black Forest instrument manufacturer has in the global market, including solutions for all market segments – from “single device” or mobile level applications to large industrial parks.

Companies Mentioned:

– Siemens AG

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Endress+Hauser Management AG

– ABB Limited

– Honeywell International Inc.

– VEGA Grieshaber KG

– Krohne Messtechnik

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

– Ametek Inc.

– Magnetrol International Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Pepperl+Fuchs Pvt. Ltd.

– Automation Products Group, Inc.

– Nivelco Process Control Corp.

– Matsushima Measure Tech Co., Ltd.

