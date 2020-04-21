Global Fusion Splicer Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The fusion splicer market was valued at USD 631.37 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 855.82 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. When communicating on the phone or using the internet, splicers are used to connect optical fibers with superior accuracy to assure data are transmitted reliably everywhere. Fusion splicers have contributed to medical application, image process, telecommunications, energy research where light matters. With innovations growing in the arena of fiber optics, ‘fusion splicing’ gradually became the new business maxim, is one of the most economical and most agile methods for field termination. The business is calibrating its way to advance with upgrades in optical communication technology and progressions in video-on-demand, gaming-on demand, and digital video recorder networks.

– The principal factors that are adding to the growth of the fusion splicer market are an increment in government funding for fiber optic networks and a high demand for elevated network bandwidth. Furthermore, there is a surge in demand for FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) deployments, which in turn is giving opportunities for the fusion splicer market to expand in the near future. The Telecommunication industry, in particular, is a principal revenue contributor for the fusion splicer market, with nations concentrating on expanding and developing on their fiber-optics communications. Moreover, changes in consumer choices from mechanical splicing to fusion splicing have transformed the industry’s growth.

– However, the huge costs linked with fusion splicing devices and the requirement for continuous power supply may drive consumers away. Although this is a long-standing hurdle for the market, it opens further growth opportunities, especially for new market participants, where they can increase the global market by launching competitively-priced products. As the TV industry requires low splice loss of 0.05 decibel or even lower, which can be accomplished through core alignment splicers, manufacturers are not only enhancing the production of core alignment splicers but expanding the applications of core alignment splicers in the cable TV business, to meet explicit contract specifications for spice loss.

Scope of the Report

Fusion splicing is the technique of welding or fusing two fibers together by an electric arc. Fusion splicing is the most extensively used method of splicing as it caters to the lowest insertion loss and practically no back reflection. Fusion splicing gives the most stable joint between two fibers. Fusion splicing is performed by an automated machine called fusion splicer.

Key Market Trends

Telecom and Enterprise Application to Continue Dominating the Market

– Experiencing a high market demand for the fusion splicers across Telecom and enterprise industry verticals, market players are setting a large focus on building their product offerings of advanced products for the objective of intensifying their market reach and the sales revenues. This selective perspective of the fusion splicer market has considerably stimulated the decision of companies to expand the company’s product offerings.

– The telecom industry is mounting growth at a steady pace as well. Telecom accounts for the majority of the market’s revenue with a market share of almost 65% in regions like APAC (GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc). The primary use of the fusion splicer market in the telecommunications sector is in the installation of fiber-optic aerial cables outside plants or fuse fibers in underground cable installations.

– Telecommunications companies invest in fusion splicing for their long haul single-mode networks. Additionally, assessing the growing consumer preference towards innovative and technologically superior and advanced products, enterprises are firm to strengthen their technological abilities. Businesses are performing so through cooperation contracts with the principal enterprises, firms.

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

-Asia Pacific is forecasted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC market growth can be attributed to numerous initiatives by governments in the region and many principal players in the fusion splicer ecosystem who are contributing more to the idea of upgrading and growing the fiber-optic network, thereby prompting the increased adoption of the fusion splicers. The “Greater China Region” (Mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) is anticipated to remain the dominant user of fusion splicers in the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

-The APAC region is anticipated to grow in relative market share, driven by nations expanding the reach and density capabilities of their mobile/wireless device (optical fiber) infrastructure, as well as taking optical fiber closer to the drop-areas, such fiber to the building. For instance, in the month of February 2019, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd launched the FITEL s185 series of fusion splicers. This series is extra compact and splicers are more effective which are being specifically designed for splicing the special optical fibers that are being utilized in the optical components, fiber lasers, and optical sensors.

Competitive Landscape

Global fusion splicer market is highly fragmented and consists of several major players. These dominant players have used several strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to enhance their footsteps in this market. These exercises have paved means for the augmentation of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the fusion splicer market are expected to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing need for fusion splicers in the global market.

– February 2019 – Furukawa Electrical Co., Ltd. announced the precisely designed FITEL S185 series of fusion splicers for the combination of special optical fibers used in optical components, optical sensors, and fiber lasers. The fusion splicer series is a cost-effective and economical splicer for technoscientific fibers as well as polarization-maintaining fibers (PM Fiber) and large-diameter fibers (LDF). The range includes three splicers: S185PM, S185HS, and S185LDF, with S185PM and S185HS splicers intended for optical component use with PM fiber

– September 2018 – In September 2018 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. launches an upgraded version of T-55 splicer a new core-alignment fusion splicer, T-57. The new fusion Splicer is improved with better battery size, light in weight, small in size, and crafty user interference with a smooth touch screen. This device can work in hard habitat by its water-proof dust-proof model and up to a altitude of 6000 meters and 50°C temperature

