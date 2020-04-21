Global 3D Projector Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global 3D Projector Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The advent of advanced technologies such as DLP technology is a factor to drive the market in the future. This is because technology is improving the features of 3d projectors such as in color brightness and sharp resolutions.

– The rise in the importance of laser-based 3D projectors is driving the market. The key differentiator for laser compared to lamp-based projectors is the long-lasting maintenance-free operation time of typically between 20,000 and 30,000 hours, which leads to a highly attractive Total Cost of ownership (TCO) calculation. For instance, especially for the large venue sector, NEC offers a huge range of laser projectors, covering almost any brightness level and screen size. Looking more closely at vertical application scenarios, such as meeting room, education, etc, even where specific needs differ, all requirements can be perfectly addressed with laser projection.

– The adoption of digitalization in the education sector is driving the market. Students of today live in a multimedia world where they use video as their primary form of engagement and communication. 3D projectors can be used to teach children more quickly and more effectively. 3D enabled DLP projectors to project immersive learning provided by 3D displays increase test scores, close the gender gap and increase knowledge retention. For instance, Classroom initiative rolls out 3D simulations for curricula across Illinois (United States), where student test scores show dramatic improvements.

– LED screens as a substitute to projectors are restraining the market to grow. Projectors are inclined to lose brightness over time, with a notable decrease in brightness even in the first year of use. In that period they can lose almost 30 percent of their brightness. But LED displays do not suffer from the same decrease. Moreover, projectors still have difficulty displaying deeply saturated colors like blacks, and their contrast is not as great as that of LED displays. Also repairing the LED wall is easy. Usually, all one need to do is update the programming software, or just replace the module of a broken bulb with a new one. With projector displays, one often has to send them in for repairs, resulting in downtime and uncertainty through the related problem.

Scope of the Report

3d projection is a kind of AR that augments a physical object by projecting digital content directly onto it. Under Full HD 3D and PC 3D Ready segments, there is an increasing demand for 3D projectors in cinema & home theater applications and the growing adoption of digital technologies in the education segment are driving the market.

Key Market Trends

Cinema Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– The concept of multiplexes has attracted huge audiences across the globe. With 3D movies gaining popularity among audiences in various countries, different film production companies are focusing on producing 3D movies. To deliver the realistic viewing experiences of movies, cinema is moving to 3D-enabled projectors.

– Anaglyph imaging has improved and RealD cinema, currently the most widely used 3D movie system in theaters, uses circular polarization produced by a filter in front of the projector to beam the film onto a silver screen.

– Premium cinema offerings with Christie Digital 3D-capable cinema projectors give the audience, the best in immersive cinema. Their RGB laser CP42LH, in particular, delivers higher brightness, as well as vivid and natural colors that replicate the Rec. 2020 space for an optimal 3D experience.

– A 3D 120fps theatre is just one of many technologies cinema exhibitors are investing in order to attract the audience with a superior viewing experience. Such Premium Large Format (PLF) screens typically include advanced sound systems and upgraded seating and are considered the future of cinema exhibition. Recently in Apr 2019, Ang Lee’s Gemini Man leads high frame rate upturn, where up to 100 new projection systems are capable of showcasing the film at 3D 120fps, which are to be installed in cinemas across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, followed by additional countries.

Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Share

– Asia-Pacific region provides an opportunity for the growth of the market with the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment segment. There has been noted a growing preference for 3D movies from the audience in many countries. For instance, various production houses started releasing 3D versions of films exclusively for China owing to the developing interest of the audience toward 3D movies.

– According to SAPPRFT (State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television), China is anticipated to have over 60,000 cinema screens by 2020. The increasing number of movie screens and the interest of viewers in 3D movies drive the growth of the market in this region.

– There is an expected high growth of the market in various applications in India. For instance, the world’s largest cricket stadium has to be inaugurated in India which will be equipped with 3D projector theatre. It has been estimated with construction costs of the stadium over INR 700 crores and the work is expected to be finalized in January of 2020.

– Also in Feb 2019, India’s first ‘Fulldome 3D Digital Theatre’ at the Science City was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister. This new system is proficient in screening high resolution, full-dome, and digital 2D/3D content by utilizing six, high-end projectors in a 23-meter diameter dome using Ulteria Seam technology.

Competitive Landscape

The 3d projector market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Key players are Sony Corporation, Optoma Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– Apr 2019 – Epson announced two new models in its 4K PRO-UHD projector line, which is Home Cinema 5050UB and wireless Home Cinema 5050UBe. The wireless Home Cinema 5050UBe support for Epson’s WirelessHD transmitter, which features four HMDI inputs allows the user to transmit 4K content up to 30fps without long HDMI runs. Both projectors rely on pixel-shifting to deliver Ultra HD resolution (or full HD 3D) and support HDR10, HDMI 2.0, and HDCP 2.2.

– Feb 2019 – InFocus launched a new projector for the home market, and the company is aiming to launch a handful of new models aimed at gamers and movie enthusiasts. The company announced its new ScreenPlay SP1081HD and SP2080HD at ISE, both DLP projectors with 1080p resolution and 3D (144Hz DLP Link) capabilities.

Companies Mentioned:

– Sony Corporation

– Optoma Corporation (Coretronic Corporation)

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Barco NV

– Vivitek Corporation

– BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

– Panasonic Corporation

– NEC Display Solutions

– Christie Digital (Ushio, Inc.)

– ViewSonic Corporation

– InFocus Corporation

