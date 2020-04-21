Global Game Streaming Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Game Streaming Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

– As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on different channels such as YouTube’s gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The eSports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership and increasing popularity, it is anticipated that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the game streaming market in the future.

– Further, mobile game streaming is a recent phenomenon that is expected to flourish in the market exponentially. As per Streamlabs, there were approximately 479 thousand active mobile streamers on Streamlabs in June 2019, which was an increase from 150 thousand active mobile streamers in June 2018, globally. Thus, with the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising mobile streamers, it is expected that it would drive the market in the future.

– However, the high cost of content creation and lack of awareness is restraining the market growth in the future.

Scope of the Report

The game streaming market involves streaming video game content via the internet that includes live gameplay or pre-recorded gameplays. This report gives a detailed analysis of different revenue model, and also emphasize on different platforms such as web-based and app-based platforms. The game streaming market is segmented on the basis of different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Trends

Subscription Services Model is Expected to Register Significant Revenue

– Major companies rely on a fixed revenue from monthly subscriptions than other revenue models. Further, the subscription model provides much data to the game developers, such as most used weapon choices, in-game choices, and game modes. Games such as Counter-Strike and Dota 2 gives more emphasis on the in-game data generated.

– The most significant platforms for the live streaming of games are Twitch and Youtube. According to a new report from StreamElements, Twitch viewers live-streamed a total of 2.72+ billion hours in Q2 or 72.2% of all live hours watched compared with 735.54+ million hours on YouTube Live or 19.5% in Q2 of 2019.

– Further, Twitch’s most robust monetization tool is the subscription feature like Netflix and seeing the benefits associated with the subscription model, in 2018, YouTube also opened its sponsorships model, in exchange for exclusive perks such as ad-free streaming, chat features, special emotes, badges and access to archived and private streams.

– This growth is further supported by the rise in the digital payment user base. For instance, in September 2018, Mastercard signed a multi-year partnership with Riot Games. This deal made Mastercard the exclusive global payment services partner for the game’s global esports events. Further, Mastercard also worked with banking partners to offer unique League of Legends co-branded products in selected markets.

– All the above factors are expected to provide a positive outlook on the growth of subscription-based monetization tools.

China is Expected to Dominate the Market

– China is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the gaming streaming market owing to the popularity of the esports among the youth and supportive government support for the growth of the entire gaming industry.

– China’s most prominent platforms, such as YY Live ( Huya ), and Douyu, make money from user donations to streamers, and in fact, Huya has exceeded 100 million monthly active users (MAU) by December 2018 and also started competing with Twitch in terms of MAU. With the increasing viewership, it is expected that it will have a positive outlook on the market.

– The rapid growth of game streaming in China has attracted a rush of investment, led by China’s sports giant Tencent Holdings Limited. Tencent Holdings Limited is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like “League of Legends” and “Honor of Kings” in China, which is going to attract global players and viewers.

– Moreover, China is the capital of the esports industry, and the increasing number of esports tournaments in the region would lead to the rise of the game streaming market in China.

Competitive Landscape

The game streaming market is at its initial stage, and thus, the market is a little competitive in nature. Although seeing the popularity of the eSports leagues, companies are entering into the market to gain competitive advantage and expand their geographical presence. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain in the competition. Key players in this market are Amazon.com, Inc, Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited), and YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc’s). Few recent developments are:

– September 2019 – Logitech International S.A. agreed to acquire Streamlabs, which makes the live streaming app Streamlabs OBS, for approximately USD 89 million in cash. This acquisition would enhance the Logitech product portfolio.

– August 2019 – Twitch launched Twitch Studio, which was designed to help new streamers get streaming as soon as possible. Currently, the platform overwhelmingly plays host to video game streams, though it’s expanding into other domains of live entertainment, like sports and music.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Amazon.com, Inc

– Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

– Facebook Gaming

– YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc’s)

– Mixer ( Microsoft Corporation)

– AfreecaTV

– Nvidia Corporation

– Apple

– Parsec Cloud, Inc

– YY Live

– Sony Coporation

– Smashcast.tv

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Esports and Broadcasting of Esports Events

4.3.2 Growth of Video Game Streaming Software for Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Content Creation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 GAME STREAMING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1 By Hardware

5.1.1 Mobile

5.1.2 PCs, Laptops and TV

5.2 By Genre

5.2.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games

5.2.2 Puzzles

5.2.3 Social Games

5.2.4 Strategy

5.2.5 Simulation

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Top 10 Non-eSports Games Based On Platforms

5.4 Top 10 eSports Based Games Based On Platforms

5.5 Upcoming Events Calendars of ESports Games Worldwide

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Revenue Model

6.1.1 In-Game Advertising Model

6.1.2 Subscription Model

6.1.3 Others

6.2 By Solutions

6.2.1 Web Based

6.2.1.1 Twitch

6.2.1.2 YouTube

6.2.1.3 Mixer

6.2.1.4 Facebook

6.2.1.5 Dailymotion

6.2.2 App Based

6.2.2.1 Xbox Game Streaming

6.2.2.2 Remotr

6.2.2.3 Steam Link

6.2.2.4 Rainway Inc

6.2.2.5 Others

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.1.3 Rest of North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 Germany

6.3.2.2 United Kingdom

6.3.2.3 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 China

6.3.4 Asia-Pacific excluding China

6.3.4.1 Japan

6.3.4.2 India

6.3.4.3 South Korea

6.3.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.5 Rest Of World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Amazon.com, Inc

7.1.2 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

7.1.3 Facebook Gaming

7.1.4 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc’s)

7.1.5 Mixer ( Microsoft Corporation)

7.1.6 AfreecaTV

7.1.7 Nvidia Corporation

7.1.8 Apple

7.1.9 Parsec Cloud, Inc

7.1.10 YY Live

7.1.11 Sony Coporation

7.1.12 Smashcast.tv

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

