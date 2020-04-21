Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2020 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

The Report Titled on “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market” analyses the adoption of Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Microsoft, Nuance, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, IBM, Baidu, Blackberry, Inbenta Technologies, Facebook, Cognitive Code, Artificial Solutions, Unified Computer Intelligence, Mycroft Ai ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry. It also provide the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Scope of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: An intelligent virtual assistant is an engineered entity residing in software that interfaces with humans in a human way. This technology incorporates elements of interactive voice response and other modern artificial intelligence projects to deliver full-fledged “virtual identities” that converse with users.

The conversational AI-based IVAs accounted for the highest share in 2017. This is mainly because AI-based IVAs have the ability to learn by itself with the help of deep learning, NLP, and neural networks. Rule-based IVAs can answer basic and limited types of queries.

The IVA market in North America has accounted for the highest share in this market due to the high technological adoption of IVAs in industries such as consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, government, utilities, travel and hospitality, and others. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate than other regions from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India. These economies are adopting chatbots for providing uninterrupted customer support services to serve its large population.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Rule based

☑ Conversational AI based

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Consumer Electronics

☑ BFSI

☑ Healthcare

☑ Education

☑ Retail

☑ Government

☑ Utilities

☑ Travel and Hospitality

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Intelligent Virtual Assistant market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

