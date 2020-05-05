Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Military Navigation Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Military Navigation Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. According to AMA, the Global Military Navigation market is expected to see growth rate of 6.5% and may see market size of USD12.5 Billion by 2024.

Definition:

A navigation system is a defined as instruments which helps in determining the position of a particular place or person. It acts as a guide map and is basically segmented based on the source the signal frequency is emitted. Military navigation is a core military discipline, which uses courses that are an essential part of military training. The satellite navigation is applicable to military missions for the navigation purposes in territories of enemy, and are especially important in absence of the light in night missions. Worldwide Military forces are focused on integration of the navigation equipment with ships, aircraft, unmanned systems, rockets and missiles, which is expected to drive the market of military navigation.

Major Players in This Report Include,

L3 Technologies, Esterline, GE Aviation, Honeywell International, Moog, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Trimble, KVH Industries

Market Drivers

Rising in the demand for aircrafts and missiles in developing economies

Availability of Miniaturized Components at Affordable Prices

Market Trend

The rise in demand for a more accurate, real-time tracking and monitoring facility

Increasing Use of UAVs By Defense Forces as Loitering Munition

Restraints

Licensing, strict rules, and regulations by government in various countries across the globe

Operational Reliability Associated With High-End Inertial Navigation Sensors

Opportunities

Demand for New Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

Integration of Anti-Jamming Capabilities With Navigation Systems

Challenges

Lack of network infrastructure in underdeveloped areas and accuracy of location

Clock inaccuracy and orbit shift of satellites are likely to provide technical challenges to GPS usage

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

GE Aviation announced that it has acquired Critical Technologies, Inc., branded as AirVault, a privately-owned supplier of cloud-based digital records management. AirVault’s expertise to digitally manage mission-critical records across an industrial supply chain network strengthens GE’s ability to focus on asset lifecycle management and maintenance optimization for the aviation industry.

GE Aviation’s Passport, the first ultra-long-range business jet engine, officially entered service on Dec. 20 during a ceremony by Bombardier Business Aircraft celebrating the delivery of its first Global 7500* luxury aircraft. Bombardier’s Global 7500* jet promises to revolutionize the market and significantly change the private aviation landscape. With its signature smooth ride, four true living spaces and the longest range in the industry, the Global 7500** business jet offers unmatched performance and comfort

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market.

The Global Military Navigation segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automotive Navigation System, Global Positioning System (GPS), Marine Navigation System, Surgical Navigation System, Inertial Navigation System, Robotic Navigation, Others), Application (Command & Control (C2), Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Combat & Security, Search & Rescue (SAR), Targeting & Guidance), Platform (Aviation, Ammunition, Marine, Ground, Space, Unmanned Vehicle), Grade (Navigation Grade, Tactical Grade, Marine Grade, Space Grade), Hardware (Radar, Sonar, AIS Receivers, GPS Receiver, Anti-jamming Device, Inertial Navigation System, Radar Altimeter, Personal Navigation System, Thrust Vector Control, Sense and Avoid System (SAS), Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

The regional analysis of Global Military Navigation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Military Navigation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Military Navigation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Military Navigation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Military Navigation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Military Navigation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Military Navigation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Military Navigation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Military Navigation market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Military Navigation market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Military Navigation market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source.

