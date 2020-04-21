Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2026

The Report Titled on “Power Line Communication (PLC) Market” analyses the adoption of Power Line Communication (PLC): Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Power Line Communication (PLC) Market profile the top manufacturers like ( ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Devolo, Cypress Semiconductor, ST Microelectronics, Panasonic, Microchip, Qualcomm Atheros, TP-Link Technologies, NETGEAR, NXP Semiconductor NV, Sigma Designs, Zyxel Communications, Renesas Electronics Corporation ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Power Line Communication (PLC) industry. It also provide the Power Line Communication (PLC) market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Scope of Power Line Communication (PLC) Market: Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.

Product Type Coverage:

☑ Narrowband PLC

☑ Broadband PLC

Application Coverage:

☑ Residential

☑ Commercial

☑ Smart Grid

☑ Automotive

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Power Line Communication (PLC) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

