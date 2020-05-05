The research report studies the Email Archiving Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Email Archiving Software market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Email Archiving Software market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Email Archiving Software market: Segment Analysis

The global Email Archiving Software market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Email Archiving Software market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Email Archiving Software market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Enterprises

Schools

Government

Banks

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Email Archiving Software key manufacturers in this market include:

Barracuda Networks

MimeCast

Actiance

Carbonite (MailStore)

Commvault

Exclaimer

Arcserve

TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited)

Hornetsecurity

SolarWinds

The Email Laundry

GFI Software

Fookes Software

Sherpa Software

Jatheon Technologies

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Email Archiving Software

1.1 Email Archiving Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Email Archiving Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Email Archiving Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Email Archiving Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Email Archiving Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Email Archiving Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-premises

Chapter Three: Email Archiving Software Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Email Archiving Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Email Archiving Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Enterprises

3.5 Schools

3.6 Government

3.7 Banks

3.8 Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

3.9 Others

Chapter Four: Global Email Archiving Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Email Archiving Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Email Archiving Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Email Archiving Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Email Archiving Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Email Archiving Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Email Archiving Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Barracuda Networks

5.1.1 Barracuda Networks Profile

5.1.2 Barracuda Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Barracuda Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Developments

5.2 MimeCast

5.2.1 MimeCast Profile

5.2.2 MimeCast Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 MimeCast Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 MimeCast Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 MimeCast Recent Developments

5.3 Actiance

5.5.1 Actiance Profile

5.3.2 Actiance Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Actiance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Actiance Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Carbonite (MailStore) Recent Developments

5.4 Carbonite (MailStore)

5.4.1 Carbonite (MailStore) Profile

5.4.2 Carbonite (MailStore) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Carbonite (MailStore) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Carbonite (MailStore) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Carbonite (MailStore) Recent Developments

5.5 Commvault

5.5.1 Commvault Profile

5.5.2 Commvault Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Commvault Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Commvault Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Commvault Recent Developments

5.6 Exclaimer

5.6.1 Exclaimer Profile

5.6.2 Exclaimer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Exclaimer Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Exclaimer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Exclaimer Recent Developments

5.7 Arcserve

5.7.1 Arcserve Profile

5.7.2 Arcserve Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Arcserve Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Arcserve Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Arcserve Recent Developments

5.8 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited)

5.8.1 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Profile

5.8.2 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) Recent Developments

5.9 Hornetsecurity

5.9.1 Hornetsecurity Profile

5.9.2 Hornetsecurity Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Hornetsecurity Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hornetsecurity Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Hornetsecurity Recent Developments

5.10 SolarWinds

5.10.1 SolarWinds Profile

5.10.2 SolarWinds Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 SolarWinds Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SolarWinds Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SolarWinds Recent Developments

5.11 The Email Laundry

5.11.1 The Email Laundry Profile

5.11.2 The Email Laundry Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 The Email Laundry Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 The Email Laundry Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 The Email Laundry Recent Developments

5.12 GFI Software

5.12.1 GFI Software Profile

5.12.2 GFI Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 GFI Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 GFI Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 GFI Software Recent Developments

5.13 Fookes Software

5.13.1 Fookes Software Profile

5.13.2 Fookes Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Fookes Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Fookes Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Fookes Software Recent Developments

5.14 Sherpa Software

5.14.1 Sherpa Software Profile

5.14.2 Sherpa Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Sherpa Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sherpa Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Sherpa Software Recent Developments

5.15 Jatheon Technologies

5.15.1 Jatheon Technologies Profile

5.15.2 Jatheon Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Jatheon Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Jatheon Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Jatheon Technologies Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

8.1 China Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Email Archiving Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Email Archiving Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

