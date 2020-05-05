Electronic Data Capture Software Market Competitive Share and Forecast to 2026 | Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions), Dacima Software, OpenClinica LLC, Glorant LLC (Octalsoft), Fortress Medical Systems, Forte Research Systems

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO).

The research report studies the Electronic Data Capture Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Electronic Data Capture Software market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Electronic Data Capture Software market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Electronic Data Capture Software market: Segment Analysis

The global Electronic Data Capture Software market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Electronic Data Capture Software market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Electronic Data Capture Software market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Electronic Data Capture Software key manufacturers in this market include:

Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)

Dacima Software

OpenClinica LLC

Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)

Fortress Medical Systems

Forte Research Systems

Formedix

Phoenix Software International

ArisGlobal LLC

Castor EDC

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Electronic Data Capture Software

1.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Electronic Data Capture Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-Based

2.5 Web-Based

Chapter Three: Electronic Data Capture Software Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Biotech Companies

3.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.6 Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

3.7 Others

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Data Capture Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Data Capture Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Electronic Data Capture Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Electronic Data Capture Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)

5.1.1 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions) Profile

5.1.2 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions) Recent Developments

5.2 Dacima Software

5.2.1 Dacima Software Profile

5.2.2 Dacima Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Dacima Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Dacima Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Dacima Software Recent Developments

5.3 OpenClinica LLC

5.5.1 OpenClinica LLC Profile

5.3.2 OpenClinica LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 OpenClinica LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 OpenClinica LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Recent Developments

5.4 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)

5.4.1 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Profile

5.4.2 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Glorant LLC (Octalsoft) Recent Developments

5.5 Fortress Medical Systems

5.5.1 Fortress Medical Systems Profile

5.5.2 Fortress Medical Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Fortress Medical Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fortress Medical Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fortress Medical Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Forte Research Systems

5.6.1 Forte Research Systems Profile

5.6.2 Forte Research Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Forte Research Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Forte Research Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Forte Research Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Formedix

5.7.1 Formedix Profile

5.7.2 Formedix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Formedix Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Formedix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Formedix Recent Developments

5.8 Phoenix Software International

5.8.1 Phoenix Software International Profile

5.8.2 Phoenix Software International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Phoenix Software International Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Phoenix Software International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Phoenix Software International Recent Developments

5.9 ArisGlobal LLC

5.9.1 ArisGlobal LLC Profile

5.9.2 ArisGlobal LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 ArisGlobal LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ArisGlobal LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 ArisGlobal LLC Recent Developments

5.10 Castor EDC

5.10.1 Castor EDC Profile

5.10.2 Castor EDC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Castor EDC Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Castor EDC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Castor EDC Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

8.1 China Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Electronic Data Capture Software by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Electronic Data Capture Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

