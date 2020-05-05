Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market 2020 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Regional Demand Analysis and Forecast Research

The research report studies the Homeland Security and Emergency Management market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market: Segment Analysis

The global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Communication System

Rescue and Recovery System

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Homeland Security

Emergency Management

Competitive Landscape:

The Homeland Security and Emergency Management key manufacturers in this market include:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Boeing

Unisys

IBM

FLIR Systems

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Honeywell International

Elbit Systems

SAIC

Booz Allen Hamilton

Harris

Leidos

MotoRoLA Solutions

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

1.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Intelligence and Surveillance System

2.5 Detection and Monitoring System

2.6 Weapon System

2.7 Access Control System

2.8 Communication System

2.9 Rescue and Recovery System

2.10 Others

Chapter Three: Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Homeland Security

3.5 Emergency Management

Chapter Four: Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Homeland Security and Emergency Management as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Homeland Security and Emergency Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Homeland Security and Emergency Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Lockheed Martin

5.1.1 Lockheed Martin Profile

5.1.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Lockheed Martin Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments

5.2 Raytheon

5.2.1 Raytheon Profile

5.2.2 Raytheon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Raytheon Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Raytheon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

5.3 Northrop Grumman

5.5.1 Northrop Grumman Profile

5.3.2 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Northrop Grumman Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Thales Group Recent Developments

5.4 Thales Group

5.4.1 Thales Group Profile

5.4.2 Thales Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Thales Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Thales Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Thales Group Recent Developments

5.5 Boeing

5.5.1 Boeing Profile

5.5.2 Boeing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Boeing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Boeing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Boeing Recent Developments

5.6 Unisys

5.6.1 Unisys Profile

5.6.2 Unisys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Unisys Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Unisys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Unisys Recent Developments

5.7 IBM

5.7.1 IBM Profile

5.7.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.8 FLIR Systems

5.8.1 FLIR Systems Profile

5.8.2 FLIR Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 FLIR Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 FLIR Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 FLIR Systems Recent Developments

5.9 BAE Systems

5.9.1 BAE Systems Profile

5.9.2 BAE Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 BAE Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BAE Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

5.10 General Dynamics

5.10.1 General Dynamics Profile

5.10.2 General Dynamics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 General Dynamics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 General Dynamics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 General Dynamics Recent Developments

5.11 Honeywell International

5.11.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.11.2 Honeywell International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Honeywell International Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Honeywell International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.12 Elbit Systems

5.12.1 Elbit Systems Profile

5.12.2 Elbit Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Elbit Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Elbit Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Elbit Systems Recent Developments

5.13 SAIC

5.13.1 SAIC Profile

5.13.2 SAIC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 SAIC Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SAIC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 SAIC Recent Developments

5.14 Booz Allen Hamilton

5.14.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

5.14.2 Booz Allen Hamilton Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Developments

5.15 Harris

5.15.1 Harris Profile

5.15.2 Harris Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Harris Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Harris Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Harris Recent Developments

5.16 Leidos

5.16.1 Leidos Profile

5.16.2 Leidos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Leidos Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Leidos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Leidos Recent Developments

5.17 MotoRoLA Solutions

5.17.1 MotoRoLA Solutions Profile

5.17.2 MotoRoLA Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 MotoRoLA Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 MotoRoLA Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 MotoRoLA Solutions Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

8.1 China Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

