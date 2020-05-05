Global Progressive Growth of Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share, Growth, Segment, Trends, and Forecast, 2026

The research report studies the Drone Logistics and Transportation market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market: Segment Analysis

The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Warehousing

Shipping

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Military

Civil and Commercial

Competitive Landscape:

The Drone Logistics and Transportation key manufacturers in this market include:

PINC Solutions

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Drone Logistics and Transportation

1.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Overview

1.1.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Warehousing

2.5 Shipping

2.6 Others

Chapter Three: Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Military

3.5 Civil and Commercial

Chapter Four: Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Drone Logistics and Transportation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Drone Logistics and Transportation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PINC Solutions

5.1.1 PINC Solutions Profile

5.1.2 PINC Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 PINC Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PINC Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 PINC Solutions Recent Developments

5.2 Drone Delivery Canada

5.2.1 Drone Delivery Canada Profile

5.2.2 Drone Delivery Canada Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Drone Delivery Canada Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Drone Delivery Canada Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Drone Delivery Canada Recent Developments

5.3 DroneScan

5.5.1 DroneScan Profile

5.3.2 DroneScan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 DroneScan Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DroneScan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Infinium Robotics Recent Developments

5.4 Infinium Robotics

5.4.1 Infinium Robotics Profile

5.4.2 Infinium Robotics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Infinium Robotics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Infinium Robotics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Infinium Robotics Recent Developments

5.5 Matternet

5.5.1 Matternet Profile

5.5.2 Matternet Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Matternet Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Matternet Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Matternet Recent Developments

5.6 Skycart

5.6.1 Skycart Profile

5.6.2 Skycart Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Skycart Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Skycart Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Skycart Recent Developments

5.7 Skysense

5.7.1 Skysense Profile

5.7.2 Skysense Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Skysense Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Skysense Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Skysense Recent Developments

5.8 Zipline International

5.8.1 Zipline International Profile

5.8.2 Zipline International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Zipline International Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Zipline International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Zipline International Recent Developments

5.9 Flirtey

5.9.1 Flirtey Profile

5.9.2 Flirtey Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Flirtey Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Flirtey Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Flirtey Recent Developments

5.10 Flytrex

5.10.1 Flytrex Profile

5.10.2 Flytrex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Flytrex Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Flytrex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Flytrex Recent Developments

5.11 Altitude Angel

5.11.1 Altitude Angel Profile

5.11.2 Altitude Angel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Altitude Angel Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Altitude Angel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Altitude Angel Recent Developments

5.12 AirMap

5.12.1 AirMap Profile

5.12.2 AirMap Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 AirMap Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AirMap Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 AirMap Recent Developments

5.13 Uber

5.13.1 Uber Profile

5.13.2 Uber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Uber Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Uber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Uber Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

8.1 China Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Drone Logistics and Transportation by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

