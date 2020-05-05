Award Management Software Market 2020-2026 by Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis

In 2019, the global Award Management Software market size was 563.47 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1049.65 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.32% between 2020 and 2026.

This report studies the Award Management Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2015-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4424633

By Company

Judgify

Reviewr

OmniCONTESTS

FluidReview

StreamLink Software

VYPER

WizeHive

Openwater

Fluxx

RhythmQ

Eventsforce

Evision

Eawards

Evalato

Award Force

Awards Absolute

AwardStage

Currinda

By Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application

Private and Family Foundations

Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations

Corporate Foundations

Associations

Education Institutions

Government Institutions

Non-Profits and Charities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-award-management-software-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: MARKET OVERVIEW OF AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 1

1.1 Award Management Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Award Management Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Award Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Region (2015-2020) 2

1.2.1 North America 3

1.2.2 Europe 4

1.2.3 China 4

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 5

1.2.5 Central & South America 5

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa 6

1.3 Award Management Software Market by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Award Management Software Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2015-2026) 6

1.3.2 Global Award Management Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 201Chapter Nine: 7

1.3.3 On-Premises 7

1.3.4 Cloud-Based 8

1.4 Award Management Software Market by End Users/Application 9

1.4.1 Private and Family Foundations 10

1.4.2 Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations 10

1.4.3 Corporate Foundations 11

1.4.4 Associations 12

1.4.5 Education Institutions Government Institutions 13

1.4.6 Government Institutions 14

1.4.7 Non-Profits and Charities 15

1.4.8 Others 16

Chapter Two: GLOBAL AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 17

2.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 17

2.2 Competitive Status 19

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 19

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 21

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21

Chapter Three: COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 22

3.1 Award Force 22

3.1.1 Award Force Profile 22

3.1.2 Award Force Introduction 22

3.1.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Award Force 24

3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 24

3.2 Fluxx 25

3.2.1 Fluxx Profile 25

3.2.2 Fluxx Introduction 25

3.2.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Fluxx 26

3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 27

3.3 OmniCONTESTS 27

3.3.1 OmniCONTESTS Profile 27

3.3.2 OmniCONTESTS Introduction 28

3.3.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of OmniCONTESTS 29

3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.4 AmpliFund 30

3.4.1 AmpliFund Profile 30

3.4.2 AmpliFund Introduction 30

3.4.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Amplifund 32

3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.5 Submittable 33

3.5.1 Submittable Profile 33

3.5.2 Submittable Introduction 33

3.5.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Submittable 34

3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.6 WizeHive 35

3.6.1 WizeHive Profile 35

3.6.2 WizeHive Introduction 35

3.6.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of WizeHive 36

3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 36

3.7 Currinda 37

3.7.1 Currinda Profile 37

3.7.2 Currinda Introduction 37

3.7.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Currinda 38

3.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 39

3.8 Evalato 39

3.8.1 Evalato Profile 39

3.8.2 Evalato Introduction 40

3.8.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Evalato 40

3.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 41

3.9 Evision 41

3.9.1 Evision Profile 41

3.9.2 Evision Introduction 42

3.9.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Evision 43

3.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 43

3.10 Eventsforce 44

3.10.1 Eventsforce Profile 44

3.10.2 Eventsforce Introduction 44

3.10.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Eventsforce 46

3.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.11 Globalsign 47

3.11.1 GlobalSign Profile 47

3.11.2 GlobalSign Introduction 48

3.11.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of GlobalSign 48

3.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.12 Openwater 49

3.12.1 Openwater Profile 49

3.12.2 Openwater Introduction 50

3.12.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Openwater 50

3.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.13 FluidReview 51

3.13.1 FluidReview Profile 51

3.13.2 FluidReview Introduction 52

3.13.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of FluidReview 53

3.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

3.14 VYPER 55

3.14.1 VYPER Profile 55

3.14.2 VYPER Introduction 55

3.14.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of VYPER 56

3.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56

3.15 RhythmQ 57

3.15.1 RhythmQ Profile 57

3.15.2 RhythmQ Introduction 57

3.15.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of RhythmQ 58

3.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

3.16 Reviewr 59

3.16.1 Reviewr Profile 59

3.16.2 Reviewr Introduction 59

3.16.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Reviewr 59

3.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

Chapter Four: GLOBAL AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE AND APPLICATION (2015-2020) 61

4.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 61

4.2 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 62

4.3 Potential Application of Award Management Software in Future 64

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Award Management Software 64

Chapter Five: NORTH AMERICA AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 65

5.1 North America Award Management Software Market Size (2015-2020) 65

5.2 North America Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 65

5.3 North America Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 67

Chapter Six: EUROPE AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 69

6.1 Europe Award Management Software Market Size (2015-2020) 69

6.2 Europe Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 69

6.3 Europe Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 70

Chapter Seven: CHINA AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 73

7.1 China Award Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2015-2020) 73

7.2 China Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 73

7.3 China Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 75

Chapter Eight: REST OF ASIA PACIFIC AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 77

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size (2015-2020) 77

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 77

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 78

Chapter Nine: CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 81

9.1 Central & South America Award Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2015-2020) 81

9.2 Central & South America Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 81

9.3 Central & South America Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 83

Chapter Ten: MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK 85

10.1 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2015-2020) 85

10.2 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 85

10.3 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 86

Chapter Eleven: MARKET FORECAST BY REGION, PRODUCT AND APPLICATION (2020-2026) 89

11.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Region (2020-2026) 89

11.1.1 North America Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 91

11.1.2 Europe Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 92

11.1.3 China Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 93

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 94

11.1.5 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 95

11.1.6 Central & South America Award Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 96

11.2 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Application (2020-2026) 96

11.3 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Type (2020-2026) 98

Chapter Twelve: AWARD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET DYNAMICS 100

12.1 Industry Trends 100

12.2 Market Drivers 100

12.3 Market Challenges 101

12.4 Porter?? Five Forces Analysis 101

Chapter Thirteen: RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION 103

Chapter Fourteen: METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 104

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach 104

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design 104

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation 104

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 106

14.2 Data Source 107

14.2.1 Secondary Sources 107

14.2.2 Primary Sources 108

14.3 Author List 109

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4424633

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155