Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2020 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market

In 2019, the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market size was US$ 1213.44 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2088.64 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.07% between 2019 and 2026.

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Scope and Segment

The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By Company

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

FIS (SunGard)

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Fico

Banker? Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

BAE Systems

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segment by Application

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter One: MARKET OVERVIEW OF ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE 1

1.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Overview by Type 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Cloud-based 2

1.2.3 The Market Profile of On-premise 3

1.3 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Overview by Application 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 5

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Tier Chapter One: Financial Institution 5

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Tier Chapter Two: Financial Institution 6

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Tier Chapter Three: Financial Institution 6

1.3.5 The Market Profile of Tier Chapter Four: Financial Institution 7

1.4 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market by Region (2015-2026) 8

1.4.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 8

1.4.2 North America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2026) 9

1.4.3 Europe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2026) 10

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2026) 11

1.4.5 Central and South America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2026) 12

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software M Market Status and Prospect (2015-2026) 13

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software (2015-2026) 14

Chapter Two: GLOBAL ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE BY PLAYER 15

2.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020) 15

2.2 Global Top Players Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Headquarters and Area Served 17

2.3 Competitive Status 17

2.3.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Concentration Rate 17

2.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19

Chapter Three: COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 21

3.1 Oracle 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 21

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 22

3.1.4 Oracle Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 22

3.2 Thomson Reuters 23

3.2.1 Company Profile 23

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 24

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 24

3.2.4 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 25

3.3 Fiserv 26

3.3.1 Company Profile 26

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 27

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.3.4 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 27

3.4 SAS 29

3.4.1 Company Profile 29

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 29

3.4.4 SAS Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 30

3.5 FIS (SunGard) 31

3.5.1 Company Profile 31

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 32

3.5.4 SunGard Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 32

3.6 Experian 34

3.6.1 Company Profile 34

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 34

3.6.4 Experian Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 35

3.7 ACI Worldwide 36

3.7.1 Company Profile 36

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 37

3.7.4 ACI Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 37

3.8 FICO (Tonbeller) 39

3.8.1 Company Profile 39

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 39

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.8.4 Tonbeller Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 40

3.9 Banker?? Toolbox 41

3.9.1 Company Profile 41

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.9.4 Banker?? Toolbox Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 42

3.10 Nice Actimize 44

3.10.1 Company Profile 44

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 44

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 44

3.10.4 Nice Actimize Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 45

3.11 CS&S 46

3.11.1 Company Profile 46

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.11.4 CS&S Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 47

3.12 Verafin 49

3.12.1 Company Profile 49

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 49

3.12.4 Verafin Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 50

3.13 EastNets 51

3.13.1 Company Profile 51

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 52

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 52

3.13.4 EastNets Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 53

3.14 AML360 54

3.14.1 Company Profile 54

3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 55

3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.14.4 AML360 Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 55

3.15 Aquilan 57

3.15.1 Company Profile 57

3.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 57

3.15.3 Products, Services and Solutions 57

3.15.4 Aquilan Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 58

3.16 AML Partners 59

3.16.1 Company Profile 59

3.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 60

3.16.3 Products, Services and Solutions 60

3.16.4 AML Partners Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 60

3.17 Truth Technologies 61

3.17.1 Company Profile 61

3.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 62

3.17.3 Products, Services and Solutions 62

3.17.4 Truth Technologies Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 62

3.18 Accuity (Safe Banking Systems) 63

3.18.1 Company Profile 63

3.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 64

3.18.3 Products, Services and Solutions 64

3.18.4 Safe Banking Systems Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2020-2020) 64

3.19 BAE Systems 66

3.19.1 Company Profile 66

3.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 66

3.19.3 Products, Services and Solutions 66

3.19.4 BAE Systems Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2020) 67

Chapter Four: ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE AND APPLICATION 69

4.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 69

4.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 70

Chapter Five: GLOBAL ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE BY REGIONS 72

5.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions 72

5.2 North America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 74

5.3 Europe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 75

5.4 Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 76

5.5 Central and South America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 77

5.6 Middle East and Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software M Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 78

Chapter Six: NORTH AMERICA ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COUNTRIES 79

6.1 North America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) 79

6.2 USA Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 81

6.3 Canada Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 82

6.4 Mexico Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 83

Chapter Seven: EUROPE ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COUNTRIES 84

7.1 Europe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) 84

7.2 Germany Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 86

7.3 UK Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 87

7.4 France Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 88

7.5 Italy Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 89

7.6 Russia Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 90

Chapter Eight: ASIA-PACIFIC ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COUNTRIES 91

8.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) 91

8.2 China Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 93

8.3 Japan Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 94

8.4 Korea Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 95

8.5 India Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 96

8.6 Southeast Asia Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 97

Chapter Nine: CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COUNTRIES 98

9.1 Central and South America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) 98

9.2 Brazil Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 100

9.3 Argentina Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 101

9.4 Colombia Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 102

Chapter Ten: MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COUNTRIES 103

10.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) 103

10.2 Saudi Arabia Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 105

10.3 UAE Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 106

10.4 Egypt Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 107

10.5 Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 108

10.6 South Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 109

Chapter Eleven: ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET DYNAMICS 110

11.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Opportunities 110

11.1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software International Market Development History 110

11.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Competitive Landscape Analysis 110

11.1.3 Anti-money Laundering Software International Main Countries Development Status 110

11.1.4 Anti-money Laundering Software International Market Development Trend 110

11.1.5 Anti-money Laundering Software Industry China Market Analysis 111

11.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Challenge and Risk 111

11.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Constraints and Threat 112

11.3.1 Government Policy 112

11.3.2 Cyber Security Risk 113

11.3.3 Business Model Risk 114

11.3.4 D&A Privacy Risk 115

11.3.5 Technology project risk 115

Chapter Twelve: GLOBAL ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST (2021-2026) 116

12.1 Global Market Size (Value) of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software (2021-2026) 116

12.2 Global Market Size (Value) of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 116

12.2.1 North America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2021-2026) 117

12.2.2 Europe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2021-2026) 118

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2021-2026) 119

12.2.4 Central and South America Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Status and Prospect (2021-2026) 120

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software M Market Status and Prospect (2021-2026) 121

12.3 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 121

12.4 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 122

Chapter Thirteen: RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION 124

Chapter Fourteen: METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 125

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach 125

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design 125

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation 126

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 127

14.2 Data Source 128

14.2.1 Secondary Sources 128

14.2.2 Primary Sources 129

14.3 Disclaimer 130

14.4 Author List 130

