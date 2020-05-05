Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 2020: Threats, Global & Regional Trend, Applications and Growth Forecast To 2026

Market Analysis and Insights: Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

In 2019, the Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) market size was US$ 4155.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7341.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.34% during 2020-2026.

Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Scope and Market Size

Managed Print Services (MPS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

By Company

Fuji Xerox

Ricoh

HP

Konica Minolta

Canon

Lexmark

DXC Technology

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

Segment by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

Table of Contents

Chapter One: REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue 1

1.3 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026 2

1.3.2 Cloud-based 3

1.3.3 On-premise 4

1.3.4 Hybrid 4

1.4 Market by Application 4

1.5 Study Objectives 5

1.6 Years Considered 6

Chapter Two: ASIA-PACIFIC GROWTH TRENDS 7

2.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Perspective (2015-2026) 7

2.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Growth Trends by Regions 8

2.2.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 8

2.2.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) 9

2.2.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 10

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 11

2.3.1 Market Top Trends 11

2.3.2 Market Drivers 12

2.3.3 Market Challenges 13

2.3.4 Porter?? Five Forces Analysis 13

2.3.5 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Growth Strategy 14

Chapter Three: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16

3.1 Asia-Pacific Top Managed Print Services (MPS) Players by Market Size 16

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Top Managed Print Services (MPS) Players by Revenue (2018-2020) 16

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020) 17

3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) 19

3.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue in 201Chapter Nine: 21

3.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served 22

3.4 Key Players Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Solution and Service 22

3.5 Date of Enter into Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 23

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24

Chapter Four: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES (MPS) BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2015-2026) 25

4.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 25

4.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 27

Chapter Five: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES (MPS) BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2015-2026) 29

5.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 29

5.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 31

Chapter Six: CHINA 33

6.1 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 33

6.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players in China (2019-2020) 33

6.3 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 35

6.4 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 36

Chapter Seven: JAPAN 38

7.1 Japan Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 38

7.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020) 38

7.3 Japan Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 40

7.4 Japan Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 41

Chapter Eight: SOUTH KOREA 43

8.1 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 43

8.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players in South Korea (2019-2020) 43

8.3 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 45

8.4 South Korea Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 46

Chapter Nine: SOUTHEAST ASIA 48

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 48

9.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020) 48

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 49

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 50

9.5 Southeast Asia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 51

9.5.1 Thailand Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 51

9.5.2 Vietnam Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 52

9.5.3 Philippines Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 52

9.5.4 Malaysia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 53

9.5.5 Singapore Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 53

9.5.6 Indonesia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 54

Chapter Ten: AUSTRALIA 55

10.1 Australia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (2015-2026) 55

10.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players in Australia (2019-2020) 55

10.3 Australia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 56

10.4 Australia Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 57

Chapter Eleven: KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 58

11.1 Fuji Xerox 58

11.1.1 Fuji Xerox Company Details 58

11.1.2 Fuji Xerox Business Overview 58

11.1.3 Fuji Xerox Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 59

11.1.4 Fuji Xerox Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 59

11.2 Ricoh 60

11.2.1 Ricoh Company Details 60

11.2.2 Ricoh Business Overview 61

11.2.3 Ricoh Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 62

11.2.4 Ricoh Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 63

11.3 HP 63

11.3.1 HP Company Details 63

11.3.2 HP Business Overview 64

11.3.3 HP Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 65

11.3.4 HP Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 66

11.4 KONICA MINOLTA 66

11.4.1 KONICA MINOLTA Company Details 66

11.4.2 KONICA MINOLTA Business Overview 67

11.4.3 KONICA MINOLTA Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 67

11.4.4 KONICA MINOLTA Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 68

11.5 Canon 69

11.5.1 Canon Company Details 69

11.5.2 Canon Business Overview 70

11.5.3 Canon Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 70

11.5.4 Canon Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 71

11.6 Lexmark 72

11.6.1 Lexmark Company Details 72

11.6.2 Lexmark Business Overview 73

11.6.3 Lexmark Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 73

11.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 74

11.7 DXC Technology 75

11.7.1 DXC Technology Company Details 75

11.7.2 DXC Technology Business Overview 75

11.7.3 DXC Technology Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction 76

11.7.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2018-2020) 77

Chapter Twelve: ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 79

Chapter Thirteen: APPENDIX 80

13.1 Research Methodology 80

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 80

13.1.2 Data Source 84

13.2 Disclaimer 87

13.3 Author Details 88

