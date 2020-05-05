Global Automotive V2X Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Type, Delivery Mode, End Use, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2026

The research report studies the Automotive V2X market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Automotive V2X market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Automotive V2X market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4424645

Global Automotive V2X market: Segment Analysis

The global Automotive V2X market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Automotive V2X market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Automotive V2X market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

DSRC

Cellular

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger

Commercial

Competitive Landscape:

The Automotive V2X key manufacturers in this market include:

Continental AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Tomtom N.V.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Mobileye NV

PTC Inc.

Autotalks Limited

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-v2x-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Automotive V2X

1.1 Automotive V2X Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive V2X Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive V2X Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive V2X Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive V2X Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Automotive V2X Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive V2X Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive V2X Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 DSRC

2.5 Cellular

Chapter Three: Automotive V2X Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive V2X Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive V2X Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Passenger

3.5 Commercial

Chapter Four: Global Automotive V2X Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive V2X Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive V2X as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive V2X Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive V2X Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive V2X Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive V2X Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Continental AG

5.1.1 Continental AG Profile

5.1.2 Continental AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Continental AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Continental AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Continental AG Recent Developments

5.2 Qualcomm Inc.

5.2.1 Qualcomm Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Qualcomm Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Qualcomm Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Qualcomm Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Qualcomm Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Daimler AG

5.5.1 Daimler AG Profile

5.3.2 Daimler AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Daimler AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Daimler AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Developments

5.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

5.4.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Profile

5.4.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Developments

5.5 Infineon Technologies AG

5.5.1 Infineon Technologies AG Profile

5.5.2 Infineon Technologies AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Infineon Technologies AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Infineon Technologies AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments

5.6 Audi AG

5.6.1 Audi AG Profile

5.6.2 Audi AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Audi AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Audi AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Audi AG Recent Developments

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.7.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Intel Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Intel Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.8.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Profile

5.8.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Developments

5.9 Tomtom N.V.

5.9.1 Tomtom N.V. Profile

5.9.2 Tomtom N.V. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Tomtom N.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Tomtom N.V. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Tomtom N.V. Recent Developments

5.10 International Business Machines Corporation

5.10.1 International Business Machines Corporation Profile

5.10.2 International Business Machines Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 International Business Machines Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 Cisco Systems, Inc

5.11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc Profile

5.11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc Recent Developments

5.12 AT&T Inc.

5.12.1 AT&T Inc. Profile

5.12.2 AT&T Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 AT&T Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 Vodafone Group PLC.

5.13.1 Vodafone Group PLC. Profile

5.13.2 Vodafone Group PLC. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Vodafone Group PLC. Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Vodafone Group PLC. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Vodafone Group PLC. Recent Developments

5.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.14.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Profile

5.14.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

5.15 Harman International Industries, Inc.

5.15.1 Harman International Industries, Inc. Profile

5.15.2 Harman International Industries, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Harman International Industries, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Harman International Industries, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Harman International Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

5.16 Nvidia Corporation

5.16.1 Nvidia Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Nvidia Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Nvidia Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Nvidia Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Developments

5.17 Mobileye NV

5.17.1 Mobileye NV Profile

5.17.2 Mobileye NV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Mobileye NV Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Mobileye NV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Mobileye NV Recent Developments

5.18 PTC Inc.

5.18.1 PTC Inc. Profile

5.18.2 PTC Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 PTC Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 PTC Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 PTC Inc. Recent Developments

5.19 Autotalks Limited

5.19.1 Autotalks Limited Profile

5.19.2 Autotalks Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Autotalks Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Autotalks Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Autotalks Limited Recent Developments

5.20 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

5.20.1 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd Profile

5.20.2 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

8.1 China Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Automotive V2X Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4424645

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155