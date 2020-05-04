Medical Terminology Software Market Expected to Reach $2431.66 million by 2026 – 3M, Intelligent Medical Objects, Clinical Architecture, B2i Healthcare, Bitac, Carecom, Apelon

The “Medical Terminology Software Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Medical Terminology Software Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Medical Terminology Software market is accounted for $496.75 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2431.66 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on minimizing medical errors and disparity & fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organizations are some of the factors for impelling the market growth. Moreover, the reluctance to use terminology software over conventional practices is hindering the market. In addition, growing need to maintain data integrity is providing ample of opportunities.

Medical terminologies provide a powerful instrument to both abstract medical information or to enrich it in order to make it better understandable. The various application areas ofter minology systems have not only led to a variety of such systems, but also to attempts developing and maintaining systems that support a multitude of application purposes.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Terminology Software market include are 3M, Intelligent Medical Objects, Clinical Architecture, B2i Healthcare, Bitac, Carecom, Apelon, BT Clinical Computing, HiveWorx and Wolters Kluwer.

Based on Application, the quality reporting segment growing owing to rising government initiatives to implement regulations promoting the adoption of quality reporting is a key factor for the growth of this segment. By geography, Asia pacific is accounted for the highest growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism in the region are influencing the growth of the medical terminology software market in the Asia Pacific. Asian countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia are in the early stages of adopting healthcare IT solutions including medical terminology solutions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Medical Terminology Software Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Medical Terminology Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Medical Terminology Software Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Medical Terminology Software Market Overview

5.2 Global Medical Terminology Software Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Medical Terminology Software Market

