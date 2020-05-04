Gas-Insulated Substation Market Expected to Reach $40.53 billion by 2026 – General, ABB, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hyosung

The “Gas-Insulated Substation Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Gas-Insulated Substation Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Gas-Insulated Substation Market is accounted for $16.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors such as rising demand for safe power transmission systems with high efficiency and huge investments in T&D sector are fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness in the adoption of HVDC technology is considered as the opportunity for market growth. However, the increasing cost of equipment, stringent regulations and environmental conditions act as a hindrance for the growth of the market.

Substations play a crucial role in electricity distribution infrastructures as a part of the transmission and distribution systems, performing several core functions such as the transformation of voltage from high to low, or vice versa. Electricity may flow through a number of substations between the power generation station to the consumer. Substations may house transformers to alter voltage levels between high and low transmission and distribution voltages or at the junction of two different levels of transmission voltages.

Some of the key players in Gas-Insulated Substation market include General Electric, ABB, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hyosung, Tbea Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, and Elsewedy Electric.

Based on voltages, high voltage (>72.5 KV) segment has significant market share during the forecast period due to its reliability and protection for the grid infrastructure. They are widely used in case of critical switchyard of large power generation plants. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow due to the immense scarcity of open spaces required to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure of the burgeoning power industry.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Gas-Insulated Substation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Gas-Insulated Substation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Gas-Insulated Substation Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Overview

5.2 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Gas-Insulated Substation Market

